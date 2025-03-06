Zola Nombona faced criticism for wearing a knock-off Ariana Grande-inspired dress by Khai Arteler while hosting the African Oscars Celebration Night in Sandton

Fans compared her look to Ariana’s, with some praising her version while others felt South African designers struggle to replicate international styles

Social media reactions were mixed, with some defending Zola’s elegance and others suggesting the dress should be forgotten

South African actress Zola Nombona is catching strays for her recent look. The star stepped out oozing elegance to host the African Oscars Celebration Night.

Zola Nombona came under fire for copying Ariana Grande's dress. Image: @znombona

Source: Instagram

Zola Nombona dragged for wearing a knock-off dress

Mzansi celebrities stepped out dressed to kill for the Don Julio Oscars party held in Sandton, Johannesburg. The social media fashion police have been sharing opinions about some of the stars who attended the glamourous event, including former Gomora star Siphesihle Ndaba who wore a daring outfit and the event's host Zola Nombona.

The actress rocked an Ariana Grande-inspired dress with a tight corset and flowing skirt. The dress was designed by Khai Arteler. Take a look at the pictures below.

Fans react to Zola Nombona's look

Although Zola Nombona nailed her look, fans could not help but notice the striking resemblance to Ariana Grande's Oscars gown. A fan with the handle @lindossk shared a side-by-side collage of Ariana and Zola's dresses, giving fans a clear picture of the similarities and differences.

Some said Zola should have gone for another design, while others felt she wore it better than Ariana Grande. Fans also warned South African celebrities against getting inspiration from American celebrities, because local designers always fail to copy the styles and they end up with the botched versions.

This is not the first time a local celebrity tried to copy an international star and failed. Limpopo singer and songwriter Makhadzi became a laughing stock when she wore a Beyoncé inspired jumpsuit that left fans rolling on the floor with laughter.

@CarnatiaB said:

"Zola’s looks way better if we’re being completely honest, aside from the mid-fitting boobtube of course…"

@Normanbooz commented:

"They both couldn't pull it off 😭😭"

@MpumeM_ wrote:

"I laughed when I saw the first frame because of this 😭"

@sine_maphumulo added:

"Honestly, if I never saw the inspo, I wouldn’t have seen anything wrong with it."

@ka_nuggets wrote:

"Don't ok😭😪 let's pretend it didn't happen. Let's all hold hands and erase it from our memories😭😭😭"

@his_mathematics_24_26 added:

"Honestly, ur dress is not only similar it's exactly like Ariana's dress she wore to the Oscars😍❤️❤️❤️ u look beautiful Sis."

Linda Mtoba stuns at the Oscars

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Linda Mtoba is living her best life and we love it for her. The actress recently set the bar very high when she shared pictures mixing and mingling with the who's who of the entertainment industry at the Oscar Awards.

Linda Mtoba is at the height of her career. The star has been meeting some of the biggest stars in the world during her trips to America. Mtoba flew the Mzansi flag high when she arrived at the Oscar Awards oozing elegance in a stylish reg gown.

