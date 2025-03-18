Viggy and Virginia Qwabe stunned with their gorgeous photos on X, leaving fans mesmerised by their figures

The Afro-pop duo were showing off a weight loss supplement and they used their bodies as an advertisement

Mzansi had a lot to say about the ladies and their glow, with others suggesting that the gym is the way

The Qwabe Twins showed off their gorgeous bodies in recent photos. Image: @official.qwabetwins

Source: Instagram

South African singing duo Qwabe Twins were a recent trending topic on social media.

Qwabe Twins show off matching bodies

Viggy and Virginia Qwabe, who make up the singing group Qwabe twins, not only have matching outfits, hairstyles and swag, but they also have matching figures.

In a recent Instagram post, the Hamba hitmakers stunned as they posed for a professional photoshoot, advertising a brand. The twins wore matching bodysuits and Nike socks for the shoot.

In the posts, they were promoting a weight loss supplement and what better way to show off the results than using their own figures as a reference.

"Say goodbye to bloating and hello to a flatter tummy with @glootgirl our confidence with @glootgirl I’m obsessed with their products and I’m thrilled to announce that we officially are #glootgirls," the post reads.

Fans gush over Viggy and Virginia

Social media users had quite a lot to say about the girls and their glow, while others reacted to the products they were advertising. Just recently, the ladies went viral for their dance moves.

Here are some of the reactions:

itskushmusic gushed:

"My crush is on the left. Vigie."

houseboys said:

"Ladies. You are so beautiful."

olwen_stenkamp advised:

"Plain socks next time. Nike is not sponsoring you guys, especially when you are promoting another brand. Please let your team advise you on Brands and Marketing."

dudu kam shared:

"Ladies have been going to the gym there is no magic pill. Gym gym gym."

wendymach gushed:

"Goals! You guys are fire."

lerato lireko was mesmerised:

"You girls look amazing."

sanele butterfly said:

"You look good by the way girls."

The Qwabe twins set a good example to young girls

In 2024, the ladies attended the annual reed dance called Umkhosi Womhlanga at the royal palace of Enyokeni. The singers pride themselves on still preserving themselves as they have been since they were young. They also shared a few words of encouragement to other ladies, inspiring them that it is possible if they put their minds to it.

“We are motivating and showing women our age that you can be a known musician but also preserve your purity. The reed dance is very important, and it has played a pivotal role in our lives,” Sunday World quoted them saying.

DJ Tira hailed for nurturing Viggy and Virginia Qwabe

In a previous report from Briefly News, Afrotainment boss DJ Tira was praised for transforming the lives of former Idols SA contestants, the Qwabe twins.

The Qwabe twins have graced every BIG stage in South Africa, including Sjava's Isibuko tour; and DJ Tira has also helped them produce smash hits.

