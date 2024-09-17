The Qwabe twins have advocated for young women to preserve their cultures and their practices

This comes after they attended the annual reed dance at the royal palace of Enyokeni this past weekend

Speaking about the reed dance, the twins shared why it is very important for young women to attend it

The Qwabe twins were among the many maidens who attended the annual reed dance. The singing duo has encouraged other women to follow suit and explained why they feel this is important.

Qwabe twins on significance of culture

The popular singing group The Qwabe Twins, consisting of twins Viggy and Virginia Qwabe, believes in preserving cultural practices. They attended the reed dance called Umkhosi Womhlanga at the royal palace of Enyokeni.

Speaking to Sunday World about this experience, the ladies stated that they are looking to motivate other women on how they can be travelling artists who are still pure.

“We are motivating and showing women our age that you can be a known musician but also preserve your purity. The reed dance is very important, and it has played a pivotal role in our lives.”

What is Umkhosi Womhlanga

This event sees women dressed in traditional Zulu attire tested for their purity. The news publication reported that older women test these ladies.

If they pass the testing stage, they then hold reeds upright and take them to the Zulu King. The publication shared that if the reeds bend, then it means the lady carrying it is not pure.

This year, some ladies were left behind, and the twins shared their disappointment. They sympathised with the ladies, saying they prepared very hard for this event.

Qwabe Twins show off their stunning bodies

