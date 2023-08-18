The Qwabe twins were a huge topic of discussion on Twitter after their pictures went viral

The Afrotainment signees stunned the internet as their new curves were not something they often flaunt

Since signing to DJ Tira's record label, The Qwabe Twins had a glow up the internet was happy to witness

The Qwabe twins once again have people talking. They have new bodies, and they flaunt them any chance they get.

The Qwabe twins have amazing bodies and are not afraid to show them off any chance they get. Image: @official.qwabetwins

The internet gushes over the Qwabe twins

A Twitter user @HermaineM shared a snap of the sisters and admired their curves.

The post attracted more than 190 000 netizens and received more than 2 000 likes.

Here's what people said:

@collinstimbela said:

"Gorgeous Queens."

@MenziGama551 said:

"Wish to date one of them."

@GavinBooi1 said:

"All we need is money, the rest is history."

Qwabe Twins glow up leaves Mzansi stunned

The internet witnessed the twins before the money and the fame. When they auditioned for Idols SA, their lives changed for the better.

When they started getting their glow up, netizens had a lot to say about them.

One of their latest snaps shows off their beauty as they visited the popular hair company.

