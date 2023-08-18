A TikTok video shows kids who like to bring unconventional school lunches to bring for their lunch

Friends who are all in high school have made a name for themselves on social media with their food series

Many people have become invested in the high schoolers' lunch series because they bring food that's typically dinner

A video of a group of friends in high school having their lunch went viral. The pupils from Gauteng have become viral sensations.

A tikTok video of high schoolers eating pap, cabbage and mopane worms during a school lunch went viral. Image: @ourgoatedlunchbox

Friends, @ourqoatedlunchbox, eat South African classics at school. Many people were entertained when they saw the friends eating pap and relish.

High schoolers' lunch goes viral

A friend group @ourgoatedlunchbox always brings a lunch of local dishes to school. Their latest video was a meal of cabbage and pap. The pupils also had mopane worms, a delicacy, for dessert. Watch the video of them setting up for lunch and eating below:

Mzansi has jokes about high schoolers' lunch

Briefly News reported that up to these high schoolers ate chicken feet during school break. In the latest videos, some people asked who cooks their elaborate lunches.

Xolie_ Goddess rushed:

"These kids are completely changing the status quo! Wonderful."

Thanjwa_ said:

"That cabbage looks teeeeew good."

Ontiretse Kgabi wrote:

"Whoever cooked that cabbage knows their stuff."

mokg0yane commented:

"I love and respect you guys a lot. In my school years, when you bring pap and cabbage to school you were ridiculed, shunned and labelled poor."

Mabontle wondered:

"Are we ever gonna know who the cook is?"

High schooler's behaviour fascinates SA

Many people are always interested when they see what students get up to. Some high schoolers went viral after giving themselves bad haircuts on purpose.

