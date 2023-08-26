Some schoolchildren got all dressed up for school, and they chose to show up as someone in their dream careers

A video of school children went viral as they ditched school uniforms. They were all dressed as professionals in their dream future careers.

A TikTok video went viral as high schoolers got dressed up as their future professions. Image: @uriel.dombo

The video of the children who showed up as farmers, police officers and more got thousands of likes. There were hundreds of comments from people who loved seeing the children's creativity.

High school kids show up as professionals

A video posted on TikTok by @uriel.dombo shows school kids dressed like various professions while at school. The children chose different careers, from farmers to lawyers and more.

The video of the career day was a hit. Watch the clip below to see all the professions they dressed as:

SA entertained by children's career day

People thought the kids put on an amazing show. Many TikTokkers chose their favourite student who dressed up the best.

Stripedshawty said:

"Rocking up as in inmate on career day is insane."

Widney added:

"The lawyer ate!!"

Onalenna Letsatsi commented:

"The police girl." Love it

@celiwe96 added:

"So guys you are not going to talk about the lawyer."

thandeka_june picked a fave:

"The SBV guy understood the assignment."

High school kids fascinate South Africans

Many people like to see what students get up to while at school. Netizens are most curious to see what the 2000s generation does.

Some high schoolers went viral after giving themselves bad haircuts on purpose.

