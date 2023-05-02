TikTok user @brejh26 has gone viral after sharing a video of her creative solution for creating a small room within her bedroom for her daughter

The video has inspired many apartment-living moms who struggle with limited space to think outside the box

Netizens were impressed by the young woman's creativity and ability to create a functional living environment for families

A TikTok user is trending for showing mother's how to make space for their toddlers in their rooms. Images: @brenjh26/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A young woman is trending on TikTok after sharing a post on making space for children in a small apartment.

TikTok User trends for a creative solution

In the video, TikTok user @brenjh26 showed how she created a separate sleeping area for her daughter from the rest of the room. She also added some decorations to create a cosy and inviting space for her daughter.

The post has garnered over 1.8 million views and thousands of comments from impressed viewers who commend the user for her innovative solution.

Mothers across the globe thank the young woman for video

Many moms living in small apartments have expressed their struggles with limited space and a lack of options for creating a separate area for their children.

Watch the video below:

Netizens were impressed by the young lady's impressive idea.

This viral video has inspired others to get creative with their small living spaces. It reminds them that any space can be transformed into a functional and beautiful home with ingenuity and resourcefulness.

Here are some of the comments:

@Lily Rose said:

"What are those cute tiny things on your shelves?"

@Jada commented:

"Why was I expecting a cat tucked into a mini bed? She got her lil setup,"

@BabyRod said:

"One thing about moms, we gone make it happen for our kids."

@Sarah said:

"This is so cute, but nope, my room is my peace."

@Michaela commented:

"So precious! She’s going to grow up to be such a boss lady."

Johannesburg woman showcases kasi "studio" styling of her Crib, Mzansi is impressed by decor skills

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about a young woman who taught herself how to do interior design.

When it comes to designing a backroom with a limited amount of space, Lerato Mashaba has displayed an excellent skill set.

The young lady amazed South Africans by dividing an open-plan unit and making it look chic and sophisticated.

Netizens were intrigued by where she got her ideas and how she could fit so much furniture without it appearing cluttered.

Source: Briefly News