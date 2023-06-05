A pupil who desperately needed some shut-eye took a chance sleeping in class by finding a way to get away with it

A video went viral as it showed how he used his jacket as a means to create a space to sleep peacefully in the wrong place

People were amused when they noticed that the student made sure he would look awake to the educator

A kid came up with a hilarious way to sleep during lessons. The pupil was exhausted, and he made sure he could recharge.

A student took a power nap in class and did it with a plan not to get caught. Image: @morake0655521079

Source: TikTok

People who watched the video were thoroughly impressed with the kid's creativity. Online users commented with thoughts about the student's tricks.

TikTok of student avoiding class for some much-needed sleep gets 100k likes

A video posted on TikTok by @morake0655521079 shows a student sleeping in class but looking wide awake. The video shows how he used a ruler to prop up his hoodie while napping. Watch the video below:

Viewers of TikTok video evaluate student's plan for sleep

People love to see students' shenanigans. This was hilarious, as thousands of people commented. Some netizens who miss school said that the antics made them long for the good old days.

Kgaugelo

"These type of stuff make me miss school."

user3740692385965

"Until the teacher comes nearby and you will be in office."

chappie

"Everybody so creative."

thembamthombeni31

"I have these kind of kids in my class."

Nyawuza ka Ngwenyama

"The guy is done for 2023 & 2024."

sebi.com1.. love my self

"Creativity ke ma 2000"

