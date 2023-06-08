A woman on TikTok made a video that ended up looking more like a social experiment about people's honesty

The creator presented herself as a blind woman who accidentally dropped cash to see who would help them

TikTok users were eager to see the results, but many left the video disappointed by how most acted

A TikTokker pulled off an interesting prank. The woman wanted to see if anyone would help a vulnerable person.

A TikTok video shows a woman who acted blind to see if people would help her. Image: @its.ashante

Source: TikTok

People thought it was heartbreaking to see how very few passed the test. This video got thousands of likes and comments as people engaged with the moving content.

TikTok shows ugly side of human nature through creators' prank

A TikTok content creator, @its.ashante posted the result of a prank she did. The woman put on shades and used a walking stick to convince people that she is blind. She then dropped several R100 notes on the ground to see if anyone would help her.

This video shows that most people swiped the cash without a word, and only three helped. Watch the clip below:

Online users shocked by shameless stealing in TikTok video

People love funny pranks, but this one was sad. Netizens commented that they did not expect so many to betray the person who needed help.

Chris remarked:

"Those woman are soo not blessed brahh."

growingseedsa added:

"This video is telling us a lot!"

Busi said:

"Weitsi I was expecting the second one will take it bcz he look like a phara and he was actually soo sweet."

user810819173656 commented:

"This video is teaching us how soft hearted amajita really are, how they are givers instead of takers."

thobekasinegugu lamented:

"I wish bangazibona so disappointing."

