One woman on TikTok made a video after realising that she did not fetch her niece from school

The TikTok video was thoroughly entertaining as people saw how the woman rushed to the school

People were interested to see how the niece would react after waiting for her forgetful aunt for so long

A woman admitted that she was irresponsible. The aunt remembered that she forgot her niece, who was at school.

A TikTok video showed an aunt who forgot her niece at school and posted a vlog of her driving to get her. Image: @reenboognasie

The video of her speeding to fetch the kid from school was a viral hit. Seeing how she got there as soon as possible was heartwarming, and the video got thousands of likes.

Woman in TikTok video side eyes herself after forgetting child

@reenboognasie made a vlog of herself speeding to the school after forgetting her kid family member's pick-up time. In the video, the lady who wrote that her niece was very angry. Watch the video below of rushing to the school:

TikTok users amused by forgetful aunt fixing things with niece

People love to see adults interact with kids. Online users posted that they were amused by how the kid immediately went to sleep after waiting for so long. Many suggested she buys her niece a treat for the wait.

Maps said:

"Mara atleast there are people at school."

Nikita Mkhwanazi wrote:

"I hope you bought her McDonalds or KFC."

Bonang Motsisi laughed:

"The fast forward is making it worse."

Malandvula commented:

"I'm that type of uncle, was asked to babysit yesterday. Went to my gfs house left my niece there haven't fetched ngoba bathi she's having a blast."

Zhantox joked:

"You're not allowed to say 'there's rice at home'."

Planet_Cruella admitted:

"Told mine to Bolt I’m not in the province."

