A South African woman named Nontobeko shared a funny TikTok video comparing what she ordered on Temu to what she actually received

While happy with most items, like sweatpants and a handbag, she was disappointed with two things

South African viewers found the situation hilarious, calling out Nontobeko for not reading the product descriptions carefully

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate Youth Month with Briefly News! Nominate a young entrepreneur under 35 with an inspiring story to be our 7th 'Young Money Maker'. Let's shine a light on their achievements together! Nominate now

A woman expected to get a washing machine in her recent Temu order. Image: @nontobeko057

Source: TikTok

A young SA woman was left defeated after sharing what she ordered from Temu and how two particular items left her unimpressed.

Woman shows what she order vs what she got

A TikTok video by Nontobeko (@nontobeko05) shows her sharing screenshots of several things she ordered versus the actual items. She ordered sweatpants, sneakers and a handbag which she all seemed to like.

However, the same could be said when it came to her two last items. Nontobeko ordered anti-vibration pads for a washing machine for R64, thinking she would receive a washing machine. She also ordered a heat transfer iron-on sticker advertised on a sweater, thinking she'd receive the actual sweater in the image.

Watch her Temu haul in the video below:

SA calls out woman for expectations

Many netizens responded to the video with hilarious judgment, calling Nontobeko out for not reading the product details properly and expecting a washing machine from Temu for R64 or R23.

Entle❣ asked:

"R64 umshini wokwasha? (A washing machine for R64?)."

Gcinaphi Mnisi reacted:

"Kodwa kubhaliwe nje mtase ukuthi washing machine foot pads (But it is written that it is machine washing foot pads)."

Mpho_0910 said:

"Kodwa nawe mntase umshini wokuwasha ngo R23 (But a washing machine for R23 sis)."

Lierndoh ❤ said:

"Elakho iphutha mama (It was your mistake mama)."

Andiswa responded:

"Inkinga anifundi (The problem is that you don't read)."

grvphic_chic reacted:

"Kodwa my sister????"

Prieskaar commented:

"Kodwa kubhaliwe ukuth sticker nje."

Woman unboxes stylish finds from Temu for just R200

In another story, Briefly News reported that a South African woman intrigued netizens and fashion lovers after sharing a video of her shopping experience on Temu.

A TikTok video shared by @salathiseothamagadla shows her showing off a package of her first order after shopping on the site.

In the clip, @salathiseothamagadla unpacks a wireless charger, jewellery, accessories, and a stylish handbag - all of which cost her R200 at a 96% discount.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News