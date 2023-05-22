One High School participated in Gender Swap Day, and the kids committed to looking like their opposite gender

The boys and girls swapped clothes for the day, and the hilarious video was posted on social media

People loved how the High Schoolers rocked the clothes and but the boys were the main topic of conversation

A video of High School students dressed as the opposite gender went viral. Image: @jenna_perestrelo

Source: TikTok

A Mzansi High School gave its students an opportunity to dress up like the opposite gender, and the kids did not disappoint.

The school was honouring Gender Swap Day; even the teachers gave the kids moral support and joined in on the fun.

The objective of the day is to challenge social norms and give people an idea of what opposite genders go through in everyday life.

Video of students dressed as opposite gender gets 1.6 million views

The High Schoolers TikTok video was uploaded by @jenna_perestrelo_, and the boys got all the attention because people hardly see them in skirts and dresses.

They were not shy to strike a few poses for the camera like girls while showing off their legs, which had people dying from laughter.

Watch the video below:

@fauziyalicious said:

"South African schools gotta be the coolest in Africa at this point."

@mimi_mmako posted:

"The boys were definitely waiting for this day."

@nkosazana_l stated:

"The mini skirt baddies!"

@kristy__19 wrote:

"No one is talking about the male teacher in a dress."

@lucynjenga94 commented:

"The guys feeling a little too zesty in the skirts."

@punky777Zee said:

"I think the boys took the cup."

@xarmaine____ added:

"The guys were a little too good at this."

@roto_roto wrote:

"How is nobody talking about how all the skirts are the same size."

