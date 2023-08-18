A little child went TikTok viral after she got his hands on some margarine which was the perfect toy for him

One defeated mom resorted to making content after seeing the big mess her toddler made while in the kitchen

Many people had jokes about the video as they expressed how the moment was the reality of parenting.

A young child made a big mess after finding margarine. Online users watched how the kid used the spread as a toy.

A TikTok video shows a child putting margarine all over kitchen drawers in thick layers. Image: @teemokoena

Source: TikTok

The video of the child's shenanigans received more than 150 000 views. There were hundreds of comments from people who could only imagine how they'd feel.

Child makes margarine mess in kitchen

@teemokoena was defeated and filmed her son after getting his hands on margarine. In the video, the kid was rubbing cabinet doors with thick layers of vegetable fat. Watch the clip below:

Online users amused by child

Many online admitted that they would have lost it as a parent. Others wondered how the mom cleaned the thick margarine off her cupboards. Read people's hilarious comments here:

lwandonkanti joked:

"I am so exhausted on your behalf."

cneshnonduh added:

"Have kids they said."

Asandakilibane commented:

"We never stressed our parents like this yhoo."

Likcomguca remarked:

"I’d laugh and cry at the same time."

Noma was worried:

"I am already stressing about how you will remove that from the drawer."

Mischevious kids go TikTok viral

Many people like to see naughty children when they're caught on camera. One kid found a tub of Vaseline and smeared an obscene amount on his face and body.

