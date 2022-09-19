Award-winning singers Qwabe Twins were participants in this year's Zulu Reed Dance in northern KwaZulu-Natal

Thousands of maidens took part in the first reed dance held under new amaZulu leader, King Misizulu ka Zwelithini

Social media users took to the singers' comment section to praise them after they shared a snap of themselves dressed traditionally at the reed dance

Singers Viggy and Virginia participated in this year's Zulu Reed Dance. The musicians, professionally known as Qwabe Twins, attended the traditional ceremony held in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, 17 September.

Qwabe Twins participated at this year's Zulu Reed Dance. Image: @official.qwabetwins

Source: Instagram

Thousands of maidens from the province, Eastern Cape and neighbouring countries such as Swaziland also attended the first reed dance under new amaZulu leader, King Misizulu ka Zwelithini. The Qwabe Twins were also part of the festivities at the ceremony.

Taking to Instagram, the SATMA award-winning singers posted a pic of themselves gracefully dressed in traditional attire. They captioned their post:

"#Emhlangeni."

The singers' fans took to their comment section to applauded them for participating in the ceremony also known as Emhlangeni. They shared that the talented twins looked beautiful on the day.

thandah_makhoba02 commented:

"Proud of you my angels."

zanele2320 said:

"Naze nabahle bo luv bami, nginithanda ukufa."

thembelihlelihle_mkhize commented:

"Ncaaaapona, so proud of you."

innocentiabinisiwe wrote:

"I'm happy that you're still on our culture."

andrewrichards3106 said:

"Very lovely."

ntombi_nene186 added:

"You go girls, I'm proud of you."

Source: Briefly News