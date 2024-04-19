Veteran South African actor, Chris April's cause of death has been confirmed

Famous for his role in the South African classic, Mama Jack , the star is said to have been badly injured during a home invasion

Tributes poured in for the veteran actor as netizens celebrated his life and career in the film industry

Veteran actor, Chris April, died after a brutal attack from a home invasion. Images: Twitter/ KayaNews and Peter Bischoff/Getty Images

Chris April's cause of death has officially been confirmed. After losing his life in hospital in March 2024, the veteran actor was reportedly a victim of a home robbery gone wrong after being confronted by several robbers in his house. April is among the local stars who've lost their lives in recent years.

What happened to Chris April?

Veteran actor, Chris April, made headlines recently after his untimely passing at 84 years old.

With a career spanning nearly 40 years in the film industry, "Bra Spokes", as he was affectionately known, starred in several films, including Zulu alongside Forest Whitaker, as well as Mama Jack with veteran comedian, Leon Schuster.

According to IOL, a family spokesperson confirmed that April died from his injuries after a home invasion.

Johnson Puza alleged that during a break-in at April's Cape Flats home on 6 February 2024, attackers found him alone and asleep, and proceeded to take his belongings.

While on their way out, the actor is said to have woken up and confronted the men, to which he recognised one as a neighbour. The men reportedly savagely attacked April before making a run for it. He was soon found by neighbours;

"He was taken to hospital after neighbours heard his dogs barking. Since then, he had been in and out of hospital until his passing on March 31 in Lentegeur District Hospital."

The publication reports that several men were arrested in connection to the case and appeared before the Athlone Magistrate’s Court.

Mzansi pays tribute to Chris April

Netizens paid their respects to Bra Spokes and celebrated his legacy:

senamisomoyo said:

"He was brilliant on AbaKwzazidenge and a couple of good comedies."

Marvin198530 was stunned:

"This country sometimes is not make sure."

MrsAnieN wrote:

"We are not angry enough as South Africans."

Nducomfort was in shock:

"What has this country become?"

PalmoricahM was gutted:

"So sad, how I used to love this old man. He used to play roles where he was so gentle. Rest in peace, Ntate Chris."

comforttenyeko said:

"Omg, I didn't know this mkhulu passed away."

