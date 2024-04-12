Parolee Oscar Pistorius is allegedly sweeping the floors of a church as voluntary work after he was released from prison

Pistorius also asked the Paralympic Committee for employment but has been described as too toxic to work with

South Africa was compassionate to him and congratulated him for doing community work at a church, while others were unmoved

Oscar Pistorius does community work at a church. Images: Photo by Charlie Shoemaker/Getty Images and Patricia Hamilton. Church image for illustration purposes only.

PRETORIA, GAUTENG – Former Paralympian athlete and convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius has been doing community service. He's also allegedly trying to get a job, which may not be successful.

Pistorius doing community service

According to IOL, Pistorius, who was convicted of killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, has been sweeping the floors of a church as voluntary work. At the same time, he has been asking the Paralympics Committee for any employment opportunity. However, a committee member said there is no work for him as he is too toxic to work with.

Pistorius was released earlier this year after he served half of his sentence. His release from prison was met with resistance from civil society, as some believed his release was unjust.

South Africans pity him

Netizens on Facebook pitied him. Some thought he should do his volunteer work at public institutions.

Bernard Louise said:

"He will be fine. Just leave him alone and let him move on."

Yvwtte Huchison said:

"People are quick to judge. I pray that God will open supernatural doors for him and give him the desires of his heart."

Others were not so merciful

Hennelie Jacobs said:

"So now we are going to start making him a victim so that people will feel sorry for him and accept him, give him favours. He has to live with the consequences of his decisions just like every other human being."

Kerry Bauer said:

"Conveniently hidden away in a small circle of forgiving people. Make him clean floors in a public hospital where women are being treated for gender-based violence daily."

Leverne Peters said:

"He can start by cleaning Joburg streets."

South Africans divided after Pistorius walks free

