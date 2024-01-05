After serving nearly a decade for killing his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, Pistorius is free again

Some commend his remorse and advocate for forgiveness, while others denounce the decision

Social media has been abuzz with diverse perspectives, highlighting the complexity of the case and its lingering impact

The news of the prison of Oscar Pistorius has left netizens angered and emotional. Image: Chris Jude/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Ex-Paralympian Oscar Pistorius walked free from prison today after serving nearly 11 years for the fatal shooting of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, in 2013.

Oscar Pistorius a free man

His release, while legally mandated, has ignited a firestorm of debate across South Africa, reigniting memories of the tragic event and dividing public opinion.

Briefly News earlier reported that Oscar was seen walking out of prison for the first time. He was accompanied by his family members, who fetched him so that he could serve the rest of his sentence while living with his uncle in Pretoria.

Pistorious release leaves Mzansi divided

Supporters of Pistorius' parole point to his remorse and good behaviour in prison, arguing that he has paid his debt to society and deserves a chance at rebuilding his life.

Others sternly disagree, viewing the release as a slap in the face of justice for Steenkamp and her family.

The emotional weight of the case is evident on social media, where South Africans are passionately sharing their perspectives on the parole decision.

Check out what Mzansi netizens are saying on Facebook:

Mabare Forex King shared his thoughts on the importance of forgiveness:

"We all deserve Forgiveness. We all make mistakes. He has already saved his time behind bars. Let him come out and move on with his life. Condolences to those who lost their loved one."

Lawrence Bonginkosi Shabalala said:

"They are crazy he served his sentence. Do they want him to rot in jail?"

Abuti Benjamin Magabotse La-touch wrote:

"He took someone's life, but today he'll walk out as a free man. Botswana's justice system is miles ahead of this one of ours, kaka."

Sello Doski Ramalepa Moruwa replied:

"Good news. I'm so happy for him ❤️."

Anga Lakha commented:

"Safe to say he’s back on his feet ."

Thabo Lucas Mokoena commented:

Is not about a certain group. It is about justice."

Tshepoi Raps said:

"These GBV what what really think they are the only group that matters in the country yooo."

Sonny Motsamai responded:

"2024 is the best year for him. God bless him."

Oscar Pistorius's release undermines GBV victims

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that Women For Change slammed Oscar Pistorius's release from prison on parole.

Pistorius walked free from prison after serving half of his sentence for killing Reeva Steenkamp.

The organisation's spokesperson, Bulelwa Adonis, believed that his release undermined GBV victims and showed a lack of accountability for GBV.

