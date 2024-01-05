Reeva Steenkamp's mother, June, believed that there could never be justice served as long as Reeva remained dead

This was after Oscar Pistorius was released from prison on Friday, 5 January, on parole

South Africans cried with her and believed that there was no justice for Reeva

June Steenkamp still mourns Reeva, who Oscar Pistorius killed. Images: Mujahid Safodien/AFP via Getty Images, Mike Holmes/The Herald/Gallo Images/Getty Images and Getty Images

Reeva Steenkamp's mother, June Steenkamp, released a heartwrenching statement after Oscar Pistorius was released from prison. Although she believes that the law must take its course, she sadly said that no amount of time served will bring Reeva back.

June Steenkamp releases statement

According to @LindA_MniSii's X, formerly Twitter, tweet, June Steenkamp's statement was released on the day Oscar was released on parole. After serving half of his sentence, Pistorius walked out of the Attridgeville Correctional Services Centre. He previously applied for parole, but it was rejected. He discovered that he was eligible for parole in March, after which the parole was granted.

June feels robbed of her daughter

June, in a heartwrenching letter, said that media coverage made it difficult for the family to mourn in peace and to grieve their daughter.

“The media interest meant the loss of our privacy and made it difficult to mourn in peace. Reports were often accompanied by verbal and emotional abuse by some members of the public, not only towards us but towards our deceased daughter. We did not choose this. We would much rather have our loving daughter alive and laughing with us.”

June added that Oscar's being released on parole affirmed her and her husband, Barry's belief in the justice system of Mzansi. However, this left a deep hole in their heart.

“Has there been justice for Reeva? Has Oscar served enough time? There can never be justice if your loved one is never coming back, and no amount of time served will bring Reeva back. We, who remain behind, are the ones serving a life sentence.”

View the complete statement here.

Some believe there was no justice

Netizens believed that Reeva did not receive justice.

Rozh.Bash asked:

“How do you only get 13 years for murder and then only serve just over half of it? What kind of justice is this for the victim and her family?”

billions4Her2:

“Spare some thoughts for June, Reeva Steenkamp’s mom too, while Oscar Pistorius runs free.”

Allen Boscawen Wright:

“No justice for Reeva.”

Will Dave:

“Pity we have such a useless corrupt justice system in this country.”

June Steenkamp opposes Oscar's parole application

Similarly, Briefly News reported that Reeva Steenkamp's mother, June, opposed Oscar Pistorius's parole application after he was denied parole.

Pistorius was found eligible for parole in March 2023 and applied to be released under strict conditions.

June, however, opposed the application and believed that Oscar was not fully rebábilitated and did not believe he was remorseful.

