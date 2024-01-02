Oscar Pistorius is expected to be released from incarceration by the end of the first week of January

After a long battle, Pistorius was granted parole after he was initially rejected when he applied in March 2023

South Africans thought that Oscar deserved to be set free

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

South Africans believe Oscar Pistorius, who will be released on 5 January, deserves to be free. Images: Marco Longari / AFP / Pool/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images and Kim Ludbrook - Pool /Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius is expected to be released from prison on Friday, 5 January. This was after he was granted parole recently. South Africans believe that he has served his time.

Oscar Pistorius to begin serving parole

According to SowetanLIVE, Pistorius will be out on parole after serving half of his 13-year sentence for murdering his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp. Pistorius was granted parole after it was revealed that he was eligible for parole in March last year. He is expected to complete the rest of his sentence under the Department of Correctional Services' parole conditions. His sentence is scheduled to expire in 2029.

Oscar's programme post-parole

Like prisoners released on parole, Pistorius is expected to be assigned an official who will monitor his moves, such as if he is looking for work or plans to move. Pistorius is also likely to continue attending anger management therapy sessions as well as programmes that will educate him on gender-based violence.

Reeva Steenkamp's mother, June Steenkamp, previously believed that Pistorius was not rehabilitated but did not oppose his final parole application after it was revealed that he was indeed eligible to be paroled.

Netizens believe he deserves parole

South Africans on Facebook believed that Oscar served his time.

Ephraim Mathapo said:

“He must return to finish what he started on the track and field. We don’t want to hear stories. He took a life, so he owes Mzansi that much.”

Bethuel Kng Mokabane III wrote:

“He served his time.”

SirOfentse Moloko exclaimed:

"I doubt he will be able to stand on his own feet again.”

Given Bheki Mabhekan added:

“I think it’s time for Oscar to be released. Remember, parole means you are still under the watchful eye of prison authorities.”

David Shamash Masiba pointed out:

“He deserves to be released.”

Source: Briefly News