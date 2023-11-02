The Walter Sisulu University busted two of their students cheating during an examination

The university said that the pair, who were in the same examination centre, tried to pass study material between them

South Africans compared them to members of the ANC and pointed out how they would fit in the ruling party

Two students at Walter Sisulu University are under investigation after surveillance cameras caught them cheating in an exam. The students were caught sharing material and the university has taken action against them. South Africans are unsurprised and said this behaviour is typical in the country.

2 Students caught cheating

The students reportedly cheated on the first paper exam on 31 October. According to IOL, one student was seated in front of another and they started exchanging information. Unfortunately for them, their cheating actions were caught on camera. The university also credited their state-of-the-art camera system for catching them cheating.

The WSU's spokesperson, Yonela Tukawayo, said that the students will undergo disciplinary action. She also said that they cheated even though the university constantly informs students before they begin writing exams that they are under surveillance.

Netizens call them ANC members

Netizens on Facebook denounced their actions and likened them to ANC members.

William Wizzy Molema said:

“What is sad is that they will be heavily suspended from their academics, and their poor parents are breaking their backs to give them a good future?”

Malepe Malep III added:

“ANC leaders of the future. Learned that from their parents.”

Malome Khoza noted:

“Eastern Cape thieves. Just like their parents in the ANC government.”

Anthony Zaba exclaimed:

“Future honourable ministers.”

Vasuthavan Govender wrote:

“Thank you for picking this up. Let this be a warning to all others who think it’s okay to cheat.”

Thembelani Idi Amin Dada pointed out:

“Walker Sisulu University and the University of Fort Hare are always in the news for the wrong reasons. If they don’t kill each other, they burn the university or slaughter a cow that doesn’t belong to them.”

Cheating will not be tolerated: Motshekga

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga, warned matriculants against cheating.

Motshekga and her department stressed that if students were caught cheating, there would be severe consequences and the government would have no mercy.

The Gauteng Department of Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said that if a learner is caught cheating, their results for that subject are void and they will be banned from writing that exam for two to three occasions.

