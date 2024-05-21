Tashreeq Matthews says Mamelodi Sundowns are focused on maintaining their unbeaten streak when they face TS Galaxy on Tuesday, 21 May 2024

The newly crowned PSL champions are chasing a record points tally in the PSL with two matches left

Masandawana fans took to social media to show their support for Matthews as Sundowns look to finish the season unbeaten

Mamelodi Sundowns star Tashreeq Matthews enjoys breaking records with the club. Image: Tashreeqmatthews.17

Source: Instagram

Mamelodi Sundowns star Tashreeq Matthews says the side wants to be remembered for scoring the most points in a PSL season.

The PSL champions can reach a record-breaking points tally of 75 with victory over TS Galaxy on Tuesday, 21 May 2024, while they also target an unbeaten finish to the season.

Tashreeq Matthews aims for more records

Sundowns will face Galaxy on Tuesday, 21 May 2024, according to the tweet below:

Speaking to Briefly News, Matthews said Sundowns aim to win while Galaxy head into the match knowing their coach Sead Ramovic has eyes on the Kaizer Chiefs job.

Matthews said:

“We have the opportunity to break the record further… in the final game, we can take it even further to 78 points. It feels good to make history and break records with the team while we can go even further.”

Masandawana fans admire Matthews

Sundowns supporters took to social media to show their admiration for Matthews, who was playing his first season for the club.

Tobias Mlauzi admires Matthews:

“The boy is marvellous to watch.”

Oamogetswe Sekokotla is a fan:

“A star this one.”

Tawanda Siyekaya Nyoni backs Matthers:

“This one will be unstoppable next season.”

ULwando Ongaphuzi says Sundowns will win:

“Another win for Sundowns.”

Thomas Mtontsi wants the record:

“Sundowns must win both league matches. Then the record will be awesome.”

