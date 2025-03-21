The Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) mascots entertained the online community with their dance moves

The funny characters even got the audience dancing along to the rhythm of the song in the TikTok video

South African netizens were amused and loved the performance, which they praised in the comments

The Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) mascots have gone viral on the internet after showing off their dance moves which left Mzansi thoroughly entertained.

CPUT mascots’ dance moves leave South Africans entertained. Image: @africana_twins

Source: TikTok

CPUT mascots leave SA wilding over their dance moves

The video posted by @africana_twins on TikTok captures the spirited mascots grooving energetically to a catchy tune at a campus event.

In the clip, the mascots can be seen breaking out into synchronised and rhythmic dance steps, much to the crowd's delight. Students and onlookers couldn’t get enough, with some even joining in on the fun as the mascots brought the party to life.

@africana_twins's footage gained traction online, amassing over 3.7 million views, along with thousands of likes, and comments from amused South African online users. Netizens praised the mascots’ energy and skill, while others expressed admiration for CPUT’s lively and engaging campus culture.

The mascots served as a reminder to Mzansi that university life is about more than just academics; it's also about community, enjoyment, and lifelong memories, as evidenced by the accuracy of their movements and the electrifying atmosphere they produced which amazed the online community.

Watch the wholesome video below:

SA loves the CPUT mascots' performance

The lively performance displayed by the mascots not only entertained attendees but also showcased the vibrant spirit of the university. Many online users in South Africa headed to the comments section to crack jokes while some expressed their thoughts.

Mr Lindani Mbambo said:

"The 2k generation got a vibe seriously these guys can change your mood. I’m getting younger each day that I spend with them."

MaVester__SA expressed:

"I watched this video 100 times without looking at the mascots. My eyes are even turning pinkish."

Ingwe added:

"Ay noor...they say shooters shoot, the beautiful hun with a pink, long dress... front row...what's up with you?"

Naycki shared:

"I'm no better than a man because the pink dress is all I could focus on from the jump."

NkosieNathi commented:

"As I repeat this video for the 30th just to watch the girl in the pink dress."

Kgaiwa Jay Poto replied:

"So the whole of south Africa can Dance except me."

