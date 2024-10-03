A white man impressed scholars at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology with a Nguni language

The gentleman spoke isiXhosa fluently, saying his mission is to uplift the Xhosa language

The online community reacted to the video, with many expressing how they were impressed with the gentleman

A white gent stunned people with his fluent Xhosa. Images: @cput.xhosa.studen/ TikTok, @PeopleImages/ Getty Images

A Xhosa-speaking white man has left many impressed. The gent gave a speech at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT).

In a TikTok video uploaded by @cput.xhosa.studen, the man standing in front of the students, telling them about himself. He said his name was Khayalethu from the Eastern Cape. The lad even told the scholars his clan name.

The auditorium was filled with students who expressed how stunned they were. The gent even impressed the scholars with his mission which was to uplift the Xhosa language.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens love the white man speaking Xhosa

The video gained over 40k views, with many online users showering the gentleman with complimentary messages.

@Thourbo gave a thumbs up:

"He is one of us,,,,camagu 🥰💯💯."

@AxolileMchenge asked:

"Which campus?"

@ZekwandeManyange stanned:

"Çamagu Qwathi."

@JAMA KA SJADU was proud:

"Awu Mqwathi madoda, ntinga ntakandini." (Yes Mqwathi my guy, fly higher)

@DumakaMthombeni cheered:

"Phambili ngesi Xhosa sethu🥰🥰🥰🥰." (Foward with isiXhosa)

@terencebooiofficial adored:

"Uthetha kamnandi ne message ayigqithisileyo." (He speaks so well and has passed a beautiful message)

@Simamkele_SK said:

"Ungowakuthi bhele😭🤣." (You are one of us Bhele)

@Sisanda Bhele loved:

"Ohh love it ke sana 😂❤️, yhiini ngase kuthi bebecinga kanje bonke." (Oh, I love it. I with many people thought like him)

White man speaks isiXhosa beautifully on his wedding

In another story, Briefly News reported about a white man who impressed netizens with his Xhosa wedding speech.

A throwback TikTok video shows Anton Taylor (@anton.taylor) speaking at the wedding as he greets and addresses the crowd in isiXhosa. Anton admits he was shy about speaking the Nguni language he had been secretly learning, hoping to speak it at a close friend's wedding. The crowd can be heard ululating as Anton speaks in the complex yet beautiful language, expressing his pride.

