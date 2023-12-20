TikTokker Anton Taylor's TikTok video went viral, showcasing his courage to speak Xhosa at a wedding

The Cape Town man surprised everyone with his heartfelt speech at a friend's wedding, revealing his secret language-learning

The crowd cheered as he expressed appreciation for the groom, inspiring him to continue lessons and enrich his daily life

A man impressed a wedding crowd when he spoke isiXhosa during a speech. Image: @anton.taylor

A white man from Cape Town amazed wedding guests and netizens online with his touching Xhosa speech at a traditional wedding.

Man delivers heartfelt Xhosa speech at wedding

A throwback TikTok video shows Anton Taylor (@anton.taylor) speaking at the wedding as he greets and addresses the crowd in isiXhosa. Anton admits he was shy about speaking the Nguni language he had been secretly learning, hoping to speak it at a close friend's wedding.

The crowd can be heard ululating as Anton speaks in the complex yet beautiful language, expressing his pride and appreciation for his dear friend, the groom, Xhanti-Lomzi Nesi.

"Since the wedding I have continued to learn isiXhosa, having lessons twice a week. And in those years, I have become so much more comfortable casually conversing with different people.

"I cannot express how much learning to speak isiXhosa has improved the quality of my day-to-day life," wrote Anton in the post's caption.

He added that his language knowledge has transformed his experience in this country and thanked his tutor, Aviwe, from Eduvanced Tutors.

Mzansi impressed by Xhosa-speaking man

Netizens flooded the comments section with positive comments, praising Anton for his effort to learn and speak Xhosa on his friend's special day. Other impressed netizens, particularly women, couldn't help leaving Anton flirty comments.

Sugar replied:

"Wow, kuyafundiswa eKapa moss❤️❤️❤️."

smallz547 commented:

"Sengbone umendo kulensizwa ."

Khanya Nkumanda replied:

"When are we getting married kanti thina so that Nesi can speak in Afrikaans ."

bagezilemthombeni replied:

"Absolutely beautiful speech Anton , Congrats to Nesi and Caro."

Kurt Matthews362 said:

"Ah absolutely beautiful you really did Nesi proud ."

sIr Benj commented:

"Enkosi Anton, enkosi tata ❗."

