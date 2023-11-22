A South African woman working as an au pair in the United States shared a funny video of her teaching a child a Zulu song game

A Mzansi au pair taught a kid in the US a Zulu song. Image: @shiyo33

Watch the cute video below:

Mzansi amused by the video

The video amused netizens as they poked fun at the possibility of the woman getting into trouble at work for teaching the toddler Zulu. Others even joked that the Zulu language was gradually taking over English.

Bongekile Mkhize848 commented:

" Ngempela, bashiyeni bekhuluma isizulu bodwa."

㊗️㊙️ wrote:

"IsiZulu is slowly replacing English ningathi angishongo."

lwandileportia commented:

"Nizoxoshwa nina ."

bubu.mercy said:

"My sister is also an Au pair in the US her kid would randomly say "danko" ."

Luyanda Mdluli wrote:

"Woza emzansi mntanami ungahlala eNanda."

Andiswa said:

"He’s so cute ubuye acule kuqala knawe."

SA woman in Korea makes isiZulu vlog of after-work routine

In another story, Briefly News reported that one educator in Korea went home from work and made a video of her trip. The woman's video was interesting as she showed the country's streets and more.

Online users liked seeing the details about Korea, and she got over 30 000 likes. Many people enjoyed the woman's routine in her spare time.

@wendyhlongwane_ made viewers feel like they were walking with her as she made a vlog after her work as an English teacher. The woman recorded how she gets home and said she would be speaking isiZulu since her work day as an English teacher was over.

