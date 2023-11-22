A white woman's ability to fluently speak isiXhosa, as well as her playful relationship with her domestic helper, had netizens entertained

A white woman asked her domestic helper why she didn't wear a particular dress to an event in Xhosa.

A white woman's ability to fluently speak isiXhosa and her playful relationship with her domestic helper had netizens entertained.

White woman jokes with domestic helper in Xhosa

A TikTok video shared by @thebezfam shows the woman asking her helper, Winnie, why she said she didn't have anything to wear for a particular event when she had a beautiful dress in her wardrobe the whole time.

The amused woman shows the dress on the coat hanger, to which Winnie shakes her head in disapproval of the floral frock.

Mzansi reacts to video with humour

Many netizens were amused by the woman and how she was able to joke and bond with her domestic helper. Others commended the white woman on her impressive Xhosa.

lovergirl replied:

"Usthetha kamandi iSxhosa yoh."

Cindy commented:

"Bengafuni uhamba uWinnie sana."

Natasha Smith said:

"To all the angels that raised us when our parents didn't want to. Because it was easier to get a nanny. I love my Annie. They moulded our generation."

exclusive_eve_everest replied:

"We love a bilingual queen ."

Inaminkosi wrote:

"I'm Xhosa, and she speaks Xhosa way better than me."

V said:

"So you're telling me this is NOT Mihlali Ndamase speaking? ."

mZet commented:

"Nihleli kahle kodwa no Winnie ♥️♥️♥️."

Woman bonds with son and domestic worker in Xhosa

In another story, Briefly News reported that a heartwarming video of a white Xhosa-speaking woman bonding with her son and domestic worker had netizens entertained.

The footage shows Mariska Lee Bezuidenhout (@thebezfam) greeting and speaking in IsiXhosa as she urges her shy helper, Winnie, and son to also greet and share a few words in the video.

The trio share a cute moment, and the little boy steals the show with an adorable smile.

