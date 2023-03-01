A video showing a white man speaking isiZulu with pride and confidence had Mzansi people feeling proud

Twitter user @Patricia_Bantom shared a video of a white man wishing a young man, in Zulu, well on his wedding day

This clip warmed hearts as this is the kind of unity many Mzansi citizens have been dreaming of

Seeing cultures, races, and all sorts come together as one is what a Rainbow Nation is truly about! So, when a young white man got married in a traditional Zulu ceremony, and a relative spoke the language as if it were his mother tongue, hearts were filled with hope and pride!

We are slowly starting to see glimpses of the South Africa we all dreamed of post-apartheid. Colour is gradually beginning to fade, and love is overtaking hate.

White Mzansi man speaks Zulu fluently at traditional wedding

Twitter user @Patricia_Bantom shared a video showing a white man giving a speech on behalf of a young man who just got married in the traditional Zulu way. The man spoke isiZulu during his speech, and his fluency will leave your jaw on the floor.

Take a look:

“The South Africa we all want to live in. Not a country with Orania inside.”

Mzansi citizens ooze pride in comments

This is the country many people dream of. Most are striving to see all SA citizens come together regardless of race, culture, religion, or anything. Hearing the white man speak isiZulu like that was a wow!

Read some of the heartwarming comments:

@The_Sainted_one said:

“When we said rainbow nation, this is what we were applying for, a nation where we mixed and lived with one another equally. Hayi lento that we have now!”

@Moferefere said:

“My South Africa. The South Africa I am proud to showcase on my travels. Wish I can just wipe the politics from the comments and embrace the warmth from this clip.”

@WamuhlePrecious said:

“This is beautiful.”

@tadow4tunes said:

“Yoh his Zulu is A-Grade.”

