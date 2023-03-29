A lady got her hair done, and her partner and his father were waiting to pick her up and were in awe of her beauty

The TikTokker was recording a video, and she showed how both of them reacted to seeing her new hairstyle

People were in stitches over the father-in-law, who was the first to pay attention to the woman's beauty

A woman showed how much her father-in-law loves her. The TikTokker did her hair and decided to record her boyfriend and his father's reaction.

A lady in an interracial relationship got showered with compliments in isiZulu by her father-in-law. Image: TikTok/@official_scarpellini

Source: UGC

The lady's video got thousands of likes, as people loved the affection she received. Many people commented on how they loved their family dynamic.

Stunner showered with compliments from father-in-law after getting hair done

A TikTok creator, @official_scarpellini, got a wig installed, and her father-in-law tagged along with her man to pick her up. In the video, the lady is first showered with compliments from her bae's father, who said she is very beautiful in isiZulu.

The pretty babe jokingly turned to her boyfriend to confront him on why he had not yet complimented her, and he called her a "shining star".

Watch the video below:

South Africans charmed by woman's kind father-in-law

People love to see others' family moments. Many were pleasantly surprised to hear that the woman's white father-in-law could speak isiZulu.

@salankii_bumble commented:

"Aww I love father-in-law’s vibe."

@naomidutches18 commented:

"Lol, your husband looking at you like his trying to figure your hairstyle out."

@annahmotaung1010 commented:

"As for shining star."

@mpho_feli commented:

"Lmao, hao baby, you look like a shining star."

@sfk111gp commented:

"Wooowww, your father-in-law loves you."

