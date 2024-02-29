A CPUT student wasted no time expressing her happiness over the NSFAS allowance

The lady took to her TikTok to show off that her R7k allowance had been approved and the money would hit her bank anytime

The online users reacted to the clip, with many feeling envious and some saying their institutions are dragging their feet

A CPUT student was happy over the NSFAS R7k allowance. Images: @nqube.ko/ TikTok, @Ben185/ Getty Images

A Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) student went to TikTok to show off the NSFAS allowance.

In the clip uploaded by @nqube.ko, she showed that NSFAS has approved the allowance of R7 110, and it's only a matter of time before the bank notification reaches her phone.

The young lady, beaming with excitement, hilariously advised people to get themselves friends from CPUT funded by the scheme so they could pop together.

The allowance includes the February and March allowance and the book allowance. Hence, it seems to be a lot. From the end of March, students will receive their normal allowance amounts.

CPUT student flexed allowance

Watch the TikTok clip below:

TikTokkers wished to be in the girl's shoes

The video garnered over 90k views, with many online users trying to bag themselves student aid-funded peeps from the institution. Some students from other universities also expressed how their institutions have not issued them their allowances.

@AndyNkani felt joyful:

"What a beautiful day to be a CPUT student ."

@Lihlombe Star Tsewu marketed:

"If you want a wig , I'm your plug . I have a huge sale you can check out my profile for more. ❤️"

@Membrance Malindisa said their varsity has not done the same:

"Wits left the chat, again ."

@Zozo celebrated:

"Yiza yiza yizaaaa ."

@sphamandlapepu_004 compared it to another varsity:

"UMP yi R8760."

@nonnienonnie503 tried their luck:

"Mntase ndcela undzame ndzakbona xa peyile." ( Can you please borrow me some cash, I will pay you back when I get paid)

@Okuhle_ Malambule felt envious:

"Sbwl ukufana nawe." ( I wish to be like you)

@Angel greeted:

"Hi fwend."

@zeee said they haven't been approved:

"Cries in application in progress "

Student say the only thing exciting about varsity is the allowance

In another story, Briefly News reported about a girl who was only excited to go back to university because of her R2,6k monthly allowance.

@matshidiso_kola took to her TikTok account to share her excitement. In the clip she uploaded, she is seen dancing with much glow on her face. She was not the online one, many university students flocked to her comments section and agreed with her.

