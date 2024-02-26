A Varsity student showed a detailed budget breakdown for her R7,000 NSFAS allowance in a TikTok video

Not everybody who saw the footage liked how she allocated some of the funds in her spending plan

The clip garnered over 800,000 views and sparked debates and money-saving tips from netizens

Ready for some budgeting 101? A woman showed her budget for her monthly R7,000 NSFAS allowance.

Woman reveals her spending plan

She @mercilinajohnson detailed in a TikTok video exactly where every rand would go.

The savvy budgeter drew up a comprehensive list of expenses, from essential items like a laptop for studies and groceries to little indulgences like Bolt rides and McDonald's meals.

NSFAS video goes viral

The video got over 800,000 views and counting. Certain allocations, particularly the R750 earmarked for groceries, had some people scratching their heads.

Watch the video below:

Budgeting advice for Varsity student

Suggestions poured in, with viewers offering tips on how to stretch the budget further and make more cost-effective choices. Like hunting for cheaper laptop deals to free up some money for food. After all, when it comes to budgeting, every little bit counts.

See some of the comments below:

@sphindy.mthiyane said:

"R750 grocery yhoo niyazilambisa. "

@anam mentioned:

"I know a place that sells groceries at R130. "

@user2457985918460 suggested:

"Get a refurbished i5 laptop for around R2500. It's far better than a new proline or connex."

@Pule joked:

"Take R50 from groceries and add it to clothes. "

@khadzi asked:

@noxolo294 shared:

"Please do a haul for the R750 groceries."

"The minute my grocery payslip exceeds R350 I get panic attacks asoze."

@user331868844436 asked:

"Books? Which sites do you download books from?"

@bapaletswetyson added:

"My advice would be to save up that R5k to buy a better laptop trust me on that you will buy a laptop every year if not careful."

