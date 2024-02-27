A Mzansi woman took to social media to share an entertaining video of how she managed to afford her iPad

A TikTok video posted by Johannesburg student @vuyiii shows her using money that was meant for IFRS textbooks to buy the Apple device

The video had many netizens amused as they reacted with various comments in response to @vuyiii's purchase and priorities

A student shared her purchase of an iPad with the money meant for IFRS textbooks. Image: @vuyiii

Source: TikTok

A Johannesburg accounting student went viral on TikTok after sharing a video of how she used her money for textbooks to buy an iPad instead.

Woman buys iPad with textbook budget

A TikTok video shows @vuyiii holding several cash notes as she makes her way to the iStore. @vuyiii proceeds to show the interior of the Apple store before showing the cashier counting her money as she pays for her iPad.

She is shortly seen walking out of the store with her new Apple device before hilariously showing her change.

"Who knows where I can get IFRS Standards for R3.60?" the video was captioned.

According to Investopedia, International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) are a set of accounting rules for the financial statements of public companies. These are intended to make them consistent, transparent and easily comparable worldwide.

SA entertained by student's iPad purchase

Mzansi netizens reacted to the video with banter and amusement, while others commented that buying an iPad was a good investment.

Precious Tlaka replied:

"Best decision ever, got mine last year and I never looked back."

FREDDY.PFR commented:

"Wait, aybo, where’s the rest of the money?"

Talisha said:

"I mean you gonna download the textbook on the iPad so in my eyes it’s a win win."

user271938191901 wrote:

"Goodnotes on the iPad getting me through uni and download your books for LibGen.is."

Paige Gericke said:

"I have IFRS ebooks but the old ones! Let me know if you need."

user6136116603735 replied:

"I will buy an iPad with laptop money and buy textbooks as well ❤"

☆☆☆☆ said:

"Waste of money. You should’ve bought a second-hand or from another store. It’s cheaper. Anina timing nina."

Lebogang Mooi responded:

"Sana how are you gonna survive without IFRS standards? But would’ve also chose the iPad over textbooks."

