A video of a man walking out of Shoprite with just one item in his trolley has taken Mzansi by storm

The gent confidently pushed his juice out of the store and even gave his slip to the security guard to prove his purchase

The TikTok video sparked a flood of funny comments and went viral on the social media platform

A video circulating on TikTok has captured the hearts of Mzansi's online community, sparking laughter and empathy.

SA man becomes viral sensation for frugal shopping trip

In the short clip, a man is seen confidently walking out of a Shoprite supermarket with just one item in his trolley. The footage symbolised the financial struggles that many people could relate to.

The video posted by @user1736066613728 quickly gained traction, accumulating an impressive 1.9 million views within a week of being posted.

Mzansi people relate to man's budget shopping

Social media users flooded the comments section with witty and light-hearted remarks. They shared their own shopping experiences and complains about the ridiculous food prices. Some mentioned that the clip gave them the confidence to pull the same stunt at their local grocery stores.

Watch the video below:

Shoprite TikTok video has 1.9 million SA users laughing out loud

@tashia0428 posted:

"South Africa kumnandi."

@kingugo_ stated:

"The security guard still checking."

@chacer_sa commented:

"The man is exercising his customer rights on a different level."

@tween77 stated:

"If customer always right was a person."

@klaas174 wrote:

"The straight face dose it for me."

@mandoza.10 added:

"No need to pay for DSTV just buy data."

@tiktoklatecomer.com mentioned:

"The security officer has seen it all."

@nodayx_02 said:

"I'm doing this today, ko reka airtime.

Wits student posts R1 300 grocery haul from Shoprite, video gets SA talking: “Worried about Shoprite meat”

In another article, Briefly News reported that surviving through varsity years can be an extreme sport, as most students often try to get by on a limited budget.

One content creator who attends school at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, posted a video of her groceries from Shoprite to help other students.

