A video of a photographer capturing a little holding a box of cornflakes has gone viral on social media

In a video, the talented Lungisani Mjaji posted the behind scenes of the process of capturing the photos in his village in KZN

The end result was stunning photos which impressed many netizens online who have been sharing his work

Lungisani, who is a student at The Tshwane University of Technology said the girl featured in the photographs is his niece

Photography is a way of feeling, of touching, of loving.

One talented photographer captured the hearts of many South Africans after sharing a video of how he managed to turn a playful moment of a child holding a box of cornflakes into visual art.

A video posted on TikTok shows a young man taking photos of a little girl running around with a cereal box in her hands in a grassland area.

The result reveals beautiful images that have since gone viral on social media, impressing many netizens.

Talented photographer captures the beauty of KZN and innocence of its children

The talented young man, Lungisani Mjaji, is a photography student currently enrolled at the Tshwane University of Technology in Pretoria.

He spoke to Briefly News, sharing that he recently had the opportunity to visit his hometown, Nongidi, in Kwazulu Natal during the June holidays.

KwaZulu-Natal is a world in one province and it is home to a multitude of attractions, according to SA Venues.

Lungisani used his time away to capture the daily life happenings in the village, which he says inspire him greatly.

"One particular moment that touched my heart and ignited my creativity was when I came across a young child with a genuine smile, surrounded by cornflakes.

"It struck me how effortlessly the children in the village work in front of the camera, displaying real talent. This observation sparked a deep love for the unknown children of the village and a desire to bring them recognition through my creative work," he said.

Lungisani said the girl featured in the photographs is his niece, whom he named Lethukukhanya, which translates to "bringing light to the family."

The talented man explained that through his photography, he hopes to shine a light on the beauty, innocence, and potential of the remarkable children, including Lethukukhanya.

Social media users show Lungisani's work love

Netizens admired Lungisani's work and showered him with positive feedback on the post:

