A young man took to social media to encourage his followers to work hard and save their earnings

The photographer showed off his savings and the bin he used to keep his money safe throughout the year

Mzansi TikTok users were impressed by his focused mind and wrote supporting messages for the young man

A young photographer urged people to begin saving their money. Image: @mfundo1mlambo/TikTok

Videos of youngsters motivating each other with their savings have become a trend on TikTok as we approach the end of the year.

Many people have remained disciplined by avoiding reckless spending this year, and now they are marvelling at their randelas saved in piggy banks, plastic bottles and tin containers.

A photographer with the handle @mfundo1mlambo joined in on the fun and displayed his savings sprawled out on his bed.

He said he started being frugal at the beginning of the year and advised his followers to start saving now if they want to be happy at the end of 2023 in the viral video.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi's comments from the post are below:

@brilliantmphahlele said:

"For me whenever it’s R5 I break it then go buy Stylos."

@lindamabule wrote:

"I want to challenge myself to do it from January by God's grace."

@user1962534403638 posted:

"Thanks, but saving is not easy, I am trying this side."

@temosotesomashane asked:

"Hi which app do you use to edit and photoshop your pictures?"

@gavreelafrica mentioned:

"Lol so this is what the president was trying to do so that's why is he being investigated. "

@nathansono suggested

"Now take it to the bank and do a savings account. Don't drink it at the clubs."

@jeridahphasha added:

"I'm proud of you."

@menez525 shared:

"Save another year you'll double that chief, keep saving for 20 years you still young."

