A dentist shared a video of a gold tooth removal, and the TikTok sparked South Africans' attention

The footage shows the delicate procedure, and people were stunned by the before and after of the tooth

The dentist uploaded the video two days ago, and it has already amassed close to a million views on the platform

A TikTok video posted by a dentist, showing the process of removing a gold tooth, has taken South Africans by surprise.

Dentist unveils gold tooth dental procedure on TikTok

The video posted by @grandcare_dental, garnered significant attention with 920 000 views and sparked fascination and discussion among viewers. The dentist carefully used forceps to remove the gold piece attached to his patient's incisor.

TikTok video of gold tooth removal captivates South Africans

TikTok users were stunned by the state of the tooth after the gold strip was removed. Many noted the effects of wear and tear and raised questions about oral health in the comments

The video served as an educational tool, shedding light on a dental procedure many people were unfamiliar with.

Watch the video below:

Plaque under gold tooth disgusts SA TikTokkers

@blackpettybarbie said:

"That’s why people with gold teeth instantly turn me off."

@thlogiramps wrote:

"Even in my adolescent stage I never liked these things even today. What happened to clean white teeth Jesu?"

@ndlovukazienhle stated:

"Aowa guys yaka enale 10 years mara still nice and shines. This one is not make sure."

@melanie.dee shared:

"So glad my rents didn’t have moola to fund my peer pressure yadi gold. Keng tse?‍"

@shawty_ndlovu added:

Omw I so wanna remove mines but I'm scared of the pain."

@yvonne853003 said:

"I usually go to the doctor to sterilize it. Yam right."

@thabanekgothatso asked:

"Why do people get this mara."

