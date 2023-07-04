A TikTok video of a group of talented boys performing acrobatics using crates at a street intersection went viral

The video sparked a wave of admiration and pride among South Africans, who celebrated the boys' acrobatic abilities

The boys' resourcefulness in creating a show with just crates highlighted their determination and resilience in pursuing their dreams despite limited resources

A video of street acrobats went viral. Image: @sadhvi_r_25

A group of talented boys won the hearts of South Africans with their awe-inspiring acrobatics performed at a street intersection.

Motorist posts video of SA street acrobats

What began as a spontaneous street performance quickly gained attention when a passing motorist @sadhvi_r_25 recorded the scene for TikTok.

As the footage spread across the country, people were amazed by the boys' remarkable skills and collectively declared that South Africa is teeming with talent.

Crate performers wow netizens on TikTok

The TikTok video displayed their gravity-defying flips, spins, and leaps as they fearlessly performed amidst the bustling traffic.

Netizens commented on the video, expressing their admiration for the boys' skills and praising their determination to hustle on the streets.

South African rate the acrobats' street performance

@princessliv001 said:

"Reason number one I don't wanna leave my country."

@ofentsenakedigreen posted:

"I always give them coins, always."

@ndinguxhamela commented:

"Being bored in SA is a choice I swear. "

@theyloveamu stated:

"You just got to love SA."

@hiii_mynameis mentioned:

"South Africans could pour their talent over the world, the cup runneth over."

@jess.mwelase wrote:

"Deep down I want to shapa a performance at the robots mara my friends don't want."

@caela.xoxo posted:

"Joh, I always feel so bad when I don’t have cash to give them. If they had a card machine I’d be broke."

@tl____12 asked:

"What else can our children do? Where will they find work? They shouldn’t have to do this, I commend their effort.❤️"

Source: Briefly News