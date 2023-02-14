One man joked about what he thought was the best way to stay safe from crime in South Africa

The man in the TikTok video had people laughing when he showed his strategies on how to avoid being a victim of crime

Online users were in stitches as they could relate to the man's fear, and some had suggestions about how to make his plan better

South Africans were amused by how one man said he stayed safe. In the video, the TikTokker told people that what they wear is essential to keep safe.

A man shows people how he walks and dresses to stay safe from criminals in the country. Image: TikTok/@joe.the.dentist.ou

People were in stitches seeing how one man ensured no one bothered him. The video got thousands of likes as people reacted to his hilarious skit.

Joburg resident demonstrates how to stay safe in South Africa

One man on TikTok, @joe.the.dentist.ou, showed people that avoiding robbery in South Africa is all about presentation. The man in the video did what is known as a tsotsi walk. In the video, the man recommended that the outfit be worn with Converse All-Stars.

Watch the video below:

South Africans react to man's advice about staying safe in South Africa

Online users were amused as his video refers to a specific aesthetic associated with criminals. Although crime is a severe rampant problem in South Africa, many online users were amused and commented on how well he did.

ChokingCactus3 commented:

"The hoodie is confusing me, the walk is a threat but the hoodie is comforting."

Masood_Jacobs commented:

"In Cape Town they will tell you to "sak jou rol" soo I advise not to walk that way."

Annie commented:

"I can relate to that, had a bf that always walked like that when we passing strange characters. I found it so amusing."

Keenan commented:

"Doesn't work if you not wearing Uzzi."

user2812942261033 commented:

"Not only in SA, but in Kenya also. They will know you are a member."

