An Australian wildlife specialist shared a video showing him going face-to-face with one of the most venomous snakes

The dangerous viper in the video was standing on its tail as it reacted to being face-to-face with a person

Peeps reacted to how the wildlife expert who filmed the video was doing a dangerous stunt for TikTok views

A TikTok went viral as it showed a brave man approaching a snake well-known for its poison. Online users could not believe how the man kept taunting the snake into attacking.

An Eastern brown snake filmed by an Australian wildlife expert went viral as it attacked. Image: TikTok/brandon_wilkinson

Australian man shares video of angry Eastern brown snake on TikTok

An Australian wildlife pro, @brandon_wilkinson, showed how he confronted an Eastern brown snake. According to Australian Museum, the snake is venomous and can grow up to 1.5 m in length. The TikTok video shows how the wildlife guru had the snake standing on its tail as it tried to strike him. Watch the video below.

TikTok users react to seeing agitated Eastern brown snake

Most times, peeps are terrified of snakes and many thought the man was risking his life for TikTok. Others had jokes about the video. In the comments, the video's creator said he shot the clip with an iPhone when people speculated that the snake was attacking a drone.

user519928140918 commented:

"Bros playing with his life for a video."

Yamahas commented:

"Bro just risked his whole life for a TikTok."

adrianbroekate commented:

"That brown is PISSSED BRO LOL. What did you do?"

Prometheus2804 commented:

"Get the shovel out."

Markus Readus commented:

"Flashbacks to running through sugar cane as a kid in bundy. Good times."

Aleena commented:

"And all you did was ask how his day was."

Mistei commented:

"This is why it’s best to leave the precious noodles alone."

supergreen43 commented:

"I think most snakes aren't aggressive but these dudes are. I've had quite a few experiences."

