Singer Britney Spears Gets Her First Ipad at Age 39: “I’m So Excited”

The musician got her sons all the fancy gadgets but stuck to her small phone until lately

She disclosed to fans that she felt great holding her first-ever iPad in her hands

According to the star, having the iPad is one of the best things that ever happened in her life

Singer Britney Spears may be popular and all that but just like many other people in different rural areas, she was living in the past, rather stone age.

Singer Britney Spears said she was excited to have her first-ever iPad. Photo: Britney Spears.

Happy Britney

Despite his fame, glamour and fortunes, Britney never owned an iPad until recently when she laid her hand on her first-ever fancy gadget.

The legendary musician took to social media to celebrate her "Groundbreaking day'' moments after getting her first-ever iPad.

Just to make it clear, it was not that Britney could not afford a piece of the gadget but it was just a choice she picked.

It should be noted the 39-year-old singer's sons Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden, 14, who she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, 43, have their own devices but the singer always survived with her ''small'' phone.

Small phone

Since she had always been operating a small phone, Spears had to celebrate when she first had an iPad in her hands.

Taking to social media, the singer said she was very excited to have finally joined the ''new world''.

The artist shared a video of herself enjoying her new world on Instagram followed by the caption:

''OK, guys, great news. I got my first iPad today. I am so excited,"

The Stronger hitmaker insisted that her life 'seems different' now that she has an iPad.

"This is just a groundbreaking day. I've always had a little phone, but now this iPad is in my hands, and I feel like my life is changing as we speak, and I am so excited. Upward bound, yes!" Spears added.

Britney's iPad revelation came barely weeks after she reassured fans that she is doing well in the midst of her legal bid to have her father, Jamie Spears, 69, removed as co-conservator of her affairs.

According to court papers, Britney wants her dad to be removed from the aforementioned for the sake of her mental health.

Britney Spears calls out people close to her for not showing when she was down

Being a celebrity can be a very daunting task and this, Britney Spears confirmed recently after coming out to share about what she has been dealing with lately.

Spears recently took to social media where she picked issue with people close to her who did not show up for her during her 13-year conservatorship, which she is now fighting to overturn.

