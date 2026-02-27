Sylk NSP (Pty) Ltd, which produces the Comfitex sanitary pad products, has distanced itself from the allegations that its products contain harmful chemicals

The company spoke to Briefly News after it was implicated in a study from the University of the Free State, which alleged that traces of Endocrine Disrupting Chemicals were found

The Group Company Secretary, Vandana Maharaj, slammed the study and said it did not contain a shred of the truth

DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL — Sylk NSP (Pty) Ltd, which manufactures Comfitex sanitary pads and pantyliners, has slammed the University of the Free State (UFS) study into the presence of chemicals that cause various health conditions and has called it a biased chemical study, accusing the university of publishing misleading and defamatory information. This was after the National Consumer Commission launched an investigation into the company and eight other manufacturers following the UFS study.

Speaking to Briefly News on 27 February 2026, the Group Secretary, Vandana Maharaj, refuted the allegations that the company’s sanitary products contain parabens, phthalates, and bisphenols. Maharaj pointed out that the chemicals allegedly found in the products do not form part of the raw materials in the making of the sanitary pads. Maharaj asserted that the company is compliant with the South African National Standards, the Consumer Protection Act, and the International Standards Organisation (ISO) 9001: 2015 certification.

Comfitex manufacturers challenge UFS findings

Maharaj said that the UFS study failed to identify which paraben chemical was found in the products. She pointed out that long-chain parabens linked to endocrine disruption and female and male reproductive harm include Isobutylparaben, Isopropylparaben, Benzylparaben and Heptylparaben. Even these parabens, she asserted, were subject to safe quantities, pointing out that the omission of the type of paraben that causes reproductive harm is misleading.

Maharaj also pointed out that FDA scientists are currently researching the possible health hazards of parabens and their effect on human life. She assured customers, who have expressed concern since the report was published on 16 February was unfounded and misleading.

“They have clearly stated that if a health hazard exists, they will advise the industry and the public, which they have not done to date. Therefore, this outburst by the UFS is uncalled for and creates unnecessary panic amongst consumers,” she said.

Sanitary pad industry well-aware of the chemicals: Maharaj

Maharaj pointed out that sanitary pads in the marketplace do not make the claims that the products are chemical-free. She added that South Africa has no specific legal concentration limits for parabens, phthalates, and bisphenols in sanitary pads compared to the limits prescribed by the FDA.

“It is important to note that no sanitary product manufacturer in South Africa adds any of these chemicals to their sanitary products, as these are not necessary for any enhancements in the products. Our sanitary pads are fully compliant with SANS 1043:2021, the South African National Standard governing the manufacture of sanitary pads and pantyliners. Our products undergo rigorous safety and quality testing before reaching the market and throughout the entire manufacturing process,” she said.

Sylk NSP accuses UFS of defamation

Maharaj told Briefly News that the information the UFS released ismisleading and defamatory in nature and unjustifiably impugns the reputation, integrity, and commercial standing of most brands. She remarked that the UFS intended to use the study as a ploy to propel a marketing strategy that aims to defame numerous established brands and cause panic amongst the public.

“The detection of such minute levels does not mean that a product is unsafe. Safety assessments are based on actual exposure during normal use and internationally-recognised safety thresholds. We remain committed to responsible manufacturing, regulatory compliance, and continuous quality improvement,” she said.

Maharaj said that it will engage with the NCC and will ensure that the products are still in compliance, should the Minister of Health issue any additional directive regarding product labelling.

