A Cape Town woman shared a photo asking women what alternatives they could use after a study found hormone-disrupting chemicals in popular sanitary pads

A University of the Free State study tested 16 pads and seven liners, finding chemicals linked to hormonal imbalance, infertility and cancer

South African women flooded the comments demanding answers, alternatives and clarity on what the findings actually mean for them

A Cape Town TikToker, @mosebjadi.maphutha, posted a photo on 21 February 2026 asking women what alternatives they planned to use. This came after a University of the Free State (UFS) study found hormone-disrupting chemicals in some of South Africa's most popular sanitary pads and liners.

The study, titled "The Presence of Endocrine Disrupting Chemicals in Sanitary Pads: A Study Done in South Africa," found chemicals called phthalates, bisphenols and parabens in every product tested. These chemicals are linked to hormonal imbalance, infertility, endometriosis, and cancer.

The pads listed in the study include:

Always Ultra Thin

Always Ultra Thin Long

Always Maxi Long

Anna Organics

Comfitex Ultra Thin (Teens)

Kotex Ultra Thin

Kotex Maxi

My Time Ultra Thin Red

My Time Ultra Thin Purple

Libresse Ultra+

Libresse Maxi Long+

Lil-lets Teen Petit

Lil-lets Ultra Thin

Lil-lets Maxi

Stayfree Maxi

Stayfree Maxi Teens

The liners tested were from:

Always

Anna

Comfitex

Kotex

Lil-lets

Libresse

Stayfree

Flo

What the hormone-disrupting chemicals study found?

According to the UFS research, every pad and liner tested contained at least two of the targeted chemicals. Bisphenols were found in 100% of pads tested, and the study noted that daily exposure through these products could add up over time, particularly because the skin in that area absorbs chemicals more easily than other parts of the body.

On 24 February 2026, the National Consumer Commission (NCC) announced it had opened an investigation into nine suppliers whose products were tested. Acting Commissioner Hardin Ratshisusu said that the information that was found has raised serious concerns for women and girls and that the investigation would be treated as a priority.

The NCC also asked suppliers to provide their own lab results and warned that product recalls could follow depending on the outcome.

View the TikTok post below:

SA women ask for pad alternatives

South African women charged into the comments section, sharing their worries with TikToker @mosebjadi.maphutha, who brought awareness to the list of pads:

@Tina and Niro asked:

"So what do we use because wow?"

@mamello🎀 joked:

"I guess we're gonna paint the town red."

@sumsumb5 noted:

"Ultrex is not there 🥰🥰🥰"

@Sweetera. said:

"As females, we use these products every single month. If studies are now showing harmful chemicals, we deserve full clarification. What exactly is unsafe? What are we supposed to use instead? Are safer options going to be issued or regulated? 😢"

@Loyiso Makapela pointed out:

"Perhaps I cannot read. But I am confused where the list with the harmful brands is, because the lists shown are of which brands were tested in the study."

@Chanté🍋 suggested:

"The Gentle Day Brand is safe, guys 😊 you can buy them on Takealot or at your nearest TLC Pharmacy 😊🌷"

@♈️Magcwanini🫧 asked:

"So Shoprite brand did not make it to the list. Does it mean it's safe to use?"

@MuofheTheLady added:

"Guys, production dates are 2022, 2023, and 2024 and we are now in 2026, probably all those products are out of stock, my thoughts though."

More on the sanitary pads hormone-disrupting chemicals

