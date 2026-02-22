The University of Free State's study into commercial menstrual pads has sparked concern

Businesswoman Lerato Kganyago usedthe opportunity to remind people of her brand of pads

Lerato Kganyago shared a TikTok video telling people how they could buy her feminine hygiene products

Lerato Kganyago stepped into businesswoman mode following the University of Free State's (UFS) viral pad study in February 2026. The educational institution reported the presence of hormone-disrupting substances in most commercial pads.

Lerato Kganyago told people about her pads amid mass panic over the UFS pad study. Image: @leratokganyago

Lerato Kganyago shared a video talking about her pad brand amid mass hysteria over popular brands of pads. The business woman's pads or were also highly recommended by Jackie Phamotse.

In a TikTok video, by @leratokganyago Lerato Kganyago told people she has her own pad brand amid the panic over compromised brands that were included in the UFS study. She told people that all her pads were only available at Clicks. Watch the video of her below:

South Africa divided about Lerato Kganyago pads

While people were eager to support Lerato Kganyago, others had burning questions. A woman posted a video questioning Lerato's pads, pointing out that although they were not on the list, were they tested for hormone-interacting substances too? The study recommended using pads with the OEKO-TEX Standard 100 verification. Briefly News reached out to Flutter for verification, as there are no visible OEK-TEX labels on photos of the products online and awaits their response. Watch the video of @privatechef_cyclistmello sharing her concerns and read people's comments:

South African women worried about pads after UFS study. Image: Sora Shimazaki

Y 🔥🔥 vouched for Lerato Kganyago:

"Her product isn't on the list ,and she's mentioned her in the comments that they've been tested what she needs now is some kind of partnership venture to sell them in other stores or supermarkets apart from Clicks."

mexicanhippie added:

"They need to be certified under the OEKO-TEX standard 100; if it is, it should say so on the packaging, but she’s not mentioning that, so just check the packaging."

leratokganyago replied:

"Mama, it seems you're on a mission; you’ve been on every comment. And I answered your question long ago. Please get a packet and look at it. You are coming across as very malicious."

MMWM💙🤗 defended Mbalie:

"I get everyone's deal, hey, but it's always so unfortunate how we always question our own. Sis literally said ONLY Clicks stocks it - they won't put their own brand on the line. She most probs has her own insurance, even (so testing would've been a requirement, duh). COMPLIANCE IS CORE to doing business with big brands."

Kesaobaka🦄 🎀 remained unconvinced:

"She keeps saying 'they are not on the list' but does that mean they were tested? We need proof of this."

Filwe argued:

"The answers aren’t direct. It’s either yes or no… and unfortunately, she didn’t say either so for now I’m cautious as with all pads… we want to support, but we need direct answers- it’s really simple."

Londy wanted to try Lerato's pads:

"I’m on my period right now, and I’m scared of using other brands. I think my mind might be playing tricks on me. I need something I can trust. I’ll check these ones first thing tomorrow."

Mandy.the.creative 🤹🏾‍♀️ added:

"I love how in the midst of all this chaos, a black woman is about to win big!!! 😭"

Lizzy Kim insisted:

"Need the UFS students to confirm they are safe. I will buy if they are indeed safe. No longer putting my life at risk."

