Valentine's Day typically reminds South Africans of media personality Lerato Kganyago

The radio host is well known for being the most spoiled on the day because of her husband, Thami Ndlala's extravagant displays of affection

For 14 February 2026, Lerato Kganyago's name made waves on X as people noticed her unusual silence on Valentine's Day

Lerato Kganyago was on everyone's mind on Valentine's Day. The wife of business mogul Thami Ndlala gained a reputation for receiving the most appreciation from her husband every year on the day of love.

South Africans noticed Lerato Kganyago's silence on Valentine's Day. Image: ofentse_mphuti

Source: TikTok

In 2026, South Africans could not help but notice that Lerato Kganyago did not make any posts about Valentine's Day. South Africans reflected on her past luxury Valentine's Day gifts and speculated about whether she would receive any spoils in 2026.

Online users on X shared posts are wondering about Lerato Kganyago on Valentine's Day. Many remembered the lavish gifts she would receive from her husband, Thami Ndlala. For Valentine's Day 2021, he booked out a stadium to celebrate their love. On Valentine's Day in 2022, Lerato received a hotel and a luxury car as gifts from her hubby. In 2023, the media personality spent time in the United States of America. In 2025, Lerato spent Valentine's Day rather times a day at the couple's nearly-complete mall.

Lerato Kganyago and her husband, Thami Ndlala, were missed on Valentine's Day. Image: @ZizinjaAbelungu / X

Source: Twitter

South Africa curious about Lerato Kganyago's Valentine's Day 2026

People noticed that Lerato did not make any grand reveal of gifts on Valentine's Day. People referred to the Madlanga Commission, where the media personality's husband's hotel's name surfaced during one of the testimonies. The commission inquiry into SAPS saw many public figures coming to light as possible key players in corruption. X personality and well-known troll @chrisexcel's post joking about Lerato not having Valentine's Day gifts because of the Thami Ndlala mention at the Madlanga Commission went viral. Read people's comments below

@PulseOnX joked:

"Lerato Kganyago's husband is at home not knowing what to do for Valentine's since he can't book a stadium or buy a hotel because Lord Mkhwanazi is watching."

@asanda_teedow said:

"I know we're all just sitting here waiting for Lerato Kganyago to post. Her husband probably gifted her a country this year."

@021McDes commented:

"Fews ago, we once declared this day as Lerato Kganyago day, Thami really got us on choke."

@LifestyleRSA1 wrote:

"Where is Lerato Kganyago and her man this year."

@RealTshemedi2 commented:

"We might be tweeting here Kante Lerato Kganyago’s Husband has bought her South Africa including us."

@TinaZinhle joked:

"Where is Lerato Kganyago? She used to make us question our relationships on Valentine’s Day."

