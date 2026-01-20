Thami Ndlala, Lerato Kganyago’s husband, is reportedly suing YouTuber and podcaster Mighti Jamie for R1 million

The lawsuit follows claims made on Mighti Jamie’s YouTube channel, where he discussed testimony from Witness A at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry

Social media users flooded the comments with mixed reactions after Musa Khawula shared the story on Tuesday, 20 January 2026

Thami Ndlala took legal action against podcaster Mighti Jamie. Image: podcastwithmacg/X, leratokganyago/Instagram

Source: UGC

South Africans exploded with a flurry of reactions following reports that Lerato Kganyago’s husband, Thami Ndlala, had taken legal action against a YouTuber, demanding R1 million in damages.

Lerato Kganyago dominated headlines after social media linked her to the Luxe Hotel 12 On Hillel Villa and Spa. This was after Witness A at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry recounted a party hosted by a police officer named Vusi Ndlala at a boutique hotel, attended by senior officials.

Thami Ndlala sues YouTuber Mighti Jamie for R1 million

On Tuesday, 20 January 2026, controversial celebrity gossip monger Musa Khawula reported on X (Twitter) that Thami Ndlala and the Luxe Hotel 12 On Hillel Villa and Spa had approached the Johannesburg High Court seeking R1 million from Mighti Jamie for defamation. The post was captioned:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“The Sheriff of the High Court of South Africa gears to serve and summon Leon Mithi, otherwise known as Mightie Jamie. Mightie Jamie has been ordered to pay an amount of up to R1 million in a recent claim filed by Thami Ndlala.”

See the post below:

Taking to his X account, Mighti Jamie indirectly confirmed that he had been taken to court. Without naming Ndlala, he shared a now-deleted cryptic post suggesting that someone was attempting to use him to settle outstanding municipal bills. The post was captioned:

“Someone is trying to pay his Tshwane electricity bills through me.”

Mzansi weighs in after Thami Ndlala sues YouTuber

In the comments beneath Musa Khawula’s post, social media users weighed in with mixed reactions. While some criticised Thami Ndlala and accused him of attempting to raise funds to pay off his outstanding municipal bills, others applauded Ndlala for taking action against Mighti Jamie.

Here are some of the comments:

@BhekuyiseM31516 stated:

“Musa, my friend, it's still the beginning of the legal action. He is seeking an order for R1M, which he might or might not get at the conclusion of the trial.”

@Cliff_Hadji joked:

“We do understand, Mr Ndlala has a serious bill to settle ko Tshwane. Nkinga, he is targeting someone who may not be able to assist that much.”

@FemeaZ asked:

“What did he do?”

@FairJoyZA_ questioned:

“R1 million? How rich is Mighti Jamie guys?”

Mzansi reacted after Thami Ndlala sued podcaster Mighti Jamie. Image: leratokganyago

Source: Instagram

Why is Lerato Kganyago's husband suing a YouTuber?

YouTuber and podcaster Leon Mithi, popularly known as Mighti Jamie, weighed in on the matter through a video on his YouTube channel, Mighti Jamie TV. In the episode, he reviewed the witness’s testimony and discussed allegations suggesting that Lerato Kganyago and Thami Ndlala owned the Luxe Hotel 12 On Hillel Villa and Spa.

The video did not sit well with Ndlala, and he contacted Mighti Jamie, requesting that the episode be taken down, along with any social media posts mentioning him.

This was after the 12 On Hillel Villa and Spa released a statement clarifying Lerato Kganyago's official relationship with the establishment.

Lerato Kganyago breaks silence after Madlanga Commission drama

After Lerato Kganyago was cleared by the luxury boutique hotel, which was mentioned during a testimony at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, she broke her silence, as previously reported by Briefly News.

In her Instagram stories, Lerato Kganyago rejected advice on how to respond and made unspecified threats.

Source: Briefly News