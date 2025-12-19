On Wednesday, 17 December 2025, Tshwane Mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya announced that they had shut down utilities at a property owned by Thami Ndlala, husband of media personality Lerato Kganyago, over unpaid municipal bills

In a Facebook post, Moya shared the eye-popping municipal bill owed by Thami Ndlala's property

Social media users questioned how such a large debt could build up so soon after the mall’s opening, while others defended the city’s hard stance

City of Tshwane shut down the utilities at Lerato Kganyago’s husband, Thami Ndlala’s, mall. Image: leratokganyago

Source: Instagram

Hebanna! The City of Tshwane was not playing and has taken action against Thami Ndlala, the husband of renowned media personality Lerato Kganyago, over outstanding municipal bills totalling more than R600,000.

Thami Ndlala and Lerato Kganyago’s mall, which was opened amid pomp and fanfare on Saturday, 22 August 2025, is in the news for the wrong reasons months after its official opening.

Vusi Ndlala, who has earned a reputation for his extravagant Valentine’s Day gifts for Lerato Kganyago, became the centre of online discussion after the City of Tshwane switched off water and electricity at one of his buildings over more than R600,000 in unpaid municipal bills.

Tshwane cuts utilities at Lerato Kganyago’s hubby’s mall

On Wednesday, 17 December 2025, the Mayor of Tshwane, Dr Nasiphi Moya, confirmed that they had switched off water and electricity at the Ndlala Mall and Hotel Apartments, formerly known as Sterland, in Pretoria’s CBD. In her post, Dr Moya urged businesses across Tshwane to honour their financial obligations by paying for municipal services. The post was captioned:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“#TshwaneYaTima was in the CBD today. We switched off water and electricity at the Thami Ndlala Mall and Hotel Apartments. This property owes the city over R600,000. We urge businesses to pay their municipal bills.”

See the post below:

SA reacts after Tshwane takes action against Lerato Kganyago’s hubby

In the comments section, social media users questioned how Thami Ndlala and Lerato Kganyago’s mall had accrued such an eye-popping municipal debt just over three months after its official opening. Others suggested alternative ways Dr Nasiphi Moya could use to ensure the outstanding bill was settled

Tshisikhawe Mawela mused:

“They just opened recently, or they inherited the bills🤔”

Given Thabiso suggested:

You should consider the government to fund that establishment as it is black-owned, and I've noticed that it's not been doing that well, probably because of a lack of funds 😕.... It's nothing to boast about, really. Hold meetings with business owners and figure out their challenges, that way you'd be assisting the citizens, not just the government...with all due respect, ma'am.”

Zanele F Bob asked:

“They hired Joe Thomas, but can't afford to pay for electricity 🤔”

Koketso Tlhabi shared:

“All residents must pay. Even the ones in informal Settlements. Businesses must pay, government must pay. Then the city will have money to keep things going and to maintain public infrastructure.”

Lulama Nwa'Maboko remarked:

“One of the wife's handbags can pay this bill. What's wrong with these rich ones🙄”

Mzansi reacted after the City of Tshwane shut down utilities at Thami Ndlala's mall. Image: Dr Nasiphi Moya

Source: Facebook

Lerato Kganyago exposes women who bullied her

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Lerato Kganyago named and shamed the women who sent cruel messages on Instagram after a hotel previously linked to her was mentioned at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

On Wednesday, 22 October 2025, Lerato Kganyago took to her Instagram stories and shared information she had gathered about some of the women whom she criticised for their hypocrisy, noting their churchgoing and moral posturing.

Source: Briefly News