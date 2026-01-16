A Gauteng matriculant’s academic success sparked a powerful show of pride and unity within his local community

The learner’s achievements earned recognition from both education authorities and local leadership

The top achiever’s results have opened doors to significant opportunities for his future studies

A heartwarming scene unfolded in the neighbourhood as community members gathered to celebrate top matric learner Kamogelo Tshabalala, whose outstanding 2025 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examination results were released on 13 January 2026 have made locals immensely proud.

Kamogelo Tshabalala was named the top achiever for mathematics in the province. Image: Kamogelo Tshabalala

Source: TikTok

The young man is also one of Gauteng’s top matric achievers, from Acudeo College, Kirkney, who formed part of the 40 pupils who were invited by the Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube, to a breakfast ahead of the official release of the results on Monday evening.

In a video shared on social media by TikTok user @jeanettmashiane on 15 January 2026, Kamogelo is seen returning home to a warm welcome. Residents lined the streets to welcome him, offering hugs, applause and words of praise, while some danced with joy to mark his achievement. The jubilant moment reflected just how deeply his success resonated with those around him.

The City of Tshwane has acknowledged Tshabalala's achievement, recognising the efforts of learners, parents, and educators who contributed to his success. The city's executive mayor, Dr Nasiphi Moya, praised Tshabalala's resilience and commitment to academic excellence.

Tshabalala's future plans include studying medicine, and he has received two full bursaries to pursue his dreams. His achievement is a proud moment for his school, community, and the province of Gauteng, which was the top-performing province in the 2025 National Senior Certificate examinations.

Kamogelo Tshabalala of Acudeo College was named South Africa’s overall top achiever for independent schools. Image: @jeanettmashiane

Source: TikTok

SA showers top Gauteng matric pupil with praise for her achievement

The online community took to the comments section with congratulatory messages, saying:

Mathapelo Vivian said:

"A very humble soul, the Gauteng Department of Education publication team, we will be publishing out today. He’s such a great motivator; he nailed all the interviews."

User added:

"Jooo am shocked as well...😲 These days people don't celebrate anyone's child but instead they plot against them🥺I smell another Top achiever...keep up the spirit guys....even if the community is asking him to help their kids with homework ...assignments ...projects...he will be able to assist them🥰and share his secrets to success...good luck my boy with all ur endeavors 🥰."

T_man expressed:

"A gona tladi mo. Well done, young man. And I appreciate the community for celebrating with you, wonderful folks🔥💯👌."

User stated:

"Re leboga Lerato la Bo makhi....happy for you, my boy."

Malawian girl was in awe of the sweet moment:

"This is beautiful 🥰."

Lindiwe commented:

"That time o kare o a celebrate yena, you made us proud also Kamogelo as parents of Acudeo, and you arean inspiration to our kids🌹."

Watch the video below:

