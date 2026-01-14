A video from Limpopo’s official matric results announcement drew attention after showing prominent religious, political and traditional leaders attending the event

The clip highlighted the strong link between education, leadership and community values, especially in provinces where matric results symbolise hope and progress

Viewers connected with the cultural importance of the gathering and the visible presence of leaders during a major education milestone

A brief moment at a matric results event sparked a wider reflection on how deeply education is woven into South African society.

A video shared by @nevermindtd on 13 January 2026 has sparked widespread attention after capturing a moment from the announcement of the Limpopo 2025 National Senior Certificate results. The clip shows Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba leading guests as they made their way into the hall at The Ranch Hotel for the official programme. Among those present were His Grace The Right Reverend Bishop Dr B.E. Lekganyane of the ZCC, Speaker of the Legislature Dr Makoma Makhurupetje, Kgoshigadi Manyaku Thulare and Bishop Naledzani Sikhwari. The event marked a major moment for the province as matric results were formally revealed.

Beyond the ceremony itself, the presence of religious and traditional leaders at an education milestone reflects how deeply community structures remain connected to schooling in South Africa. In many provinces, matric results day is not just an academic announcement but a social and cultural moment. The Class of 2025 achieved South Africa’s highest-ever National Senior Certificate pass rate of 88%, with a record 345,000 bachelor’s passes.

Faith, leadership and matric results day

The video quickly spread across TikTok because it showed a side of matric results day that many South Africans recognise. Viewers were drawn to the formality of the procession and the mix of political, religious and traditional leadership in one space. For many, it highlighted how education remains a shared responsibility across different sectors of society.

Public sentiment around user @nevermindtd's clip leaned towards pride and reflection. Many saw it as a reminder of how significant matric results are, especially in provinces like Limpopo, where education is viewed as a pathway out of hardship. Others appreciated seeing leadership visibly present at such an important moment for learners.

The Premier, joined by the MEC for Transport and Community Safety, Ms Violet Mathye, MEC for Sport, Arts and Culture, Mr Jerry Maseko and Dr Engenas Lekganyane of the ZCC Church. Image: @nevermindtd

Here's what netizens had to say

SoMangis said:

“People won't stop criticising his grace Dr Bishop Lekganye as He is given the real respect and acknowledgement by the government... Halala Kgomo halala.”

Johanna said:

“The steps of our Bishop tell us that in life we must not rush things. Be patient, one step at a time, and you will arrive at your destination.”

User43177385931 said:

“Bishop of 5 generations at my home. My great-grandmother's bishop, my grandmother's bishop, my mother's bishop, my bishop, and he is now my kid's bishop.”

Fihlwaphi Mirriam said: “

My spiritual father. 🙏❤️ I love you so much. 😭😭 Thank you for everything.”

mathapelomakopo55 said:

“Papa wee the B, thank you for letting me be in your church, if it was not for your love, I wouldn't be here eish modimo a re baballe wena.”

Power said:

“I wonder what the thoughts are in those silent moments.”

Check out the TikTok video below:

