A Nongoma learner completed matric after spending much of the year battling illness and missing school

Her journey highlights how family support and committed teachers can change a learner’s outcome

The story reflects resilience within rural education and the value of persistence, proving that dedication is the key

Her results are more than marks on paper; they represent a year of hospital visits, late-night studying, and a refusal to give up when giving up would have been easier.

The picture on the left showed Simesihle Khuzwayo smiling. Image: Sunday World, DOE

Source: Facebook

After spending much of 2025 in and out of the hospital, 17-year-old Simesihle Khuzwayo from King Bhekuzulu High School in Nongoma has emerged as one of KwaZulu-Natal’s most inspiring matric success stories. Khuzwayo received her 2025 matric results after a year marked by repeated health setbacks, which forced her to miss classes and rely heavily on remote support. Despite these challenges, she remained focused on her goal of academic excellence, holding onto her dream of being invited to the Minister of Basic Education’s breakfast for overall top achievers. Her determination and resilience saw her complete matric against the odds, proving that illness did not define her ability or ambition.

According to Sunday World, beyond her personal journey, Khuzwayo’s story highlights the broader challenges faced by learners dealing with health issues while navigating the demanding matric year. Access to consistent support, understanding teachers, and a stable home environment can make the difference between falling behind and pushing through. In many rural communities, ongoing illness often interrupts schooling entirely, making Khuzwayo’s achievement even more significant. Her experience also speaks to the importance of prioritising education, even when circumstances feel overwhelming, and how resilience can be built through consistent encouragement and belief from those around you.

Overcoming illness to achieve academic excellence

Her story of juggling personal hardship while still being expected to perform academically is truly inspirational. The Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube, applauded and congratulated the matric class of 2025 for achieving South Africa’s highest-ever National Senior Certificate pass rate of 88%, with a record 345,000 bachelor’s passes despite challenges in gateway subjects.

With all top achievers being announced, Khuzwayo’s discipline and the role her support system played in her success, especially considering battling health issues. Her ambition to study medicine at the University of Cape Town, with plans to specialise in cardiology, added another layer of inspiration. Her story arrived at a time when KwaZulu-Natal was named the best-performing province nationally, achieving a 90.6% matric pass rate, reinforcing a sense of provincial pride and possibility.

The picture showed the Minister of Education, Siviwe, speaking into a mic. Image: Department of Education

Source: Facebook

3 Other Briefly News stories related to matric results

Two young Congolese matriculants marked a major academic milestone with an emotional family celebration in South Africa.

A deaf KwaZulu-Natal matric top achiever's inspiring reaction to her matric results captivated South Africa on TikTok.

Matric learners in Umlazi, Kwa-Zulu-Natal, gathered just after midnight to experience the release of their 2025 results together in a shared community space.

Source: Briefly News