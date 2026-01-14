A principal celebrated his school’s exceptional matric results with a spontaneous dance on the playground, joined by learners

The school achieved an impressive 98.3% matric pass rate, drawing widespread praise from staff, learners, and social media users

The heartwarming celebration highlighted the dedication of teachers and the positive impact of encouraging leadership in schools

A principal’s joyful celebration has captured the hearts of South Africans after a video showed him dancing with pride following his school’s outstanding matric results.

The heartwarming moment unfolded on the school playground, where the principal, smartly dressed in a blue suit and red tie, broke into dance to celebrate the Class of 2025’s impressive performance. Learners quickly joined in, turning the school grounds into a scene of pure joy as music, laughter and applause filled the air.

The school achieved an exceptional 98.3% matric pass rate, a result that sparked celebration not only among learners and staff but also online, where the clip quickly gained traction. In the footage that was posted on 13 January 2026 by TikTok user @mpohlo_jackson, pupils could be seen cheering, clapping and dancing alongside their principal, clearly sharing in the pride of their hard-earned success.

The principal’s spontaneous dance struck a chord with many viewers, who praised him for openly celebrating his learners’ achievements and showing genuine appreciation for their hard work. Social media users applauded the moment as a refreshing example of leadership that values encouragement, motivation and connection with learners.

Many commenters noted that such displays of joy help create a positive school environment and inspire learners to strive for excellence. Others said the celebration highlighted the dedication of teachers and school management, whose efforts often go unseen despite playing a crucial role in learners’ success.

The 2025 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations concluded on 27 November 2025, and the Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube, announced the examination outcomes on 12 January 2026. The results were released to candidates on 13 January 2026. However, some results were not immediately available due to technical issues.

SA loves the sweet matric results moments

The online community took to the comments section with praises, saying:

Sinky Dikgale said:

"Public schools are showing off."

Yaminebergoor added:

"To the incredible teachers of South Africa 🌟, as a parent, I'm overwhelmed with gratitude for your tireless efforts in 2025 🙏. Our Grade12 results are a testament to your dedication, passion, and hard work 💖. Thank you for shaping the minds of tomorrow and inspiring our children to be their best 😊. We appreciate you more than words can say 💕 #ThankATeacherSA."

ShinyB shared:

"This school is in Soshanguve, congratulations guys, hle."

LM wrote:

"So he’s no longer strict, strict😭."

Watch the video below:

