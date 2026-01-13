Twins Shine with 16 Distinctions in Matric 2025 at Reddam House Umhlanga

Twin siblings from Reddam House Umhlanga achieved exceptional academic success in their matric year

Reddam House Umhlanga is celebrating an extraordinary achievement by twin siblings Rebecca and Daniel Major, whose exceptional matric results and exemplary character have earned them widespread recognition.

Reddam House Umhlanga celebrated an exceptional matric achievement by twin siblings Rebecca and Daniel Major, who collectively achieved 16 distinctions in the 2025 IEB exams. Image: Supplied

Having joined the school in Grade 8, the twins consistently impressed teachers and peers alike. This year, their efforts culminated in an outstanding 16 distinctions between them, placing them among the most accomplished students in the school’s history.

Rebecca, named Dux Scholar, achieved eight distinctions, including English (90%), Afrikaans (94%), Mathematics (97%), Art (99%), Physical Sciences (90%), Life Sciences (95%), Life Orientation (89%), and Further Studies Mathematics (89%).

Daniel matched her excellence with eight distinctions: English (87%), Afrikaans (90%), Mathematics (95%), History (90%), Physical Sciences (90%), Life Sciences (92%), Further Studies Mathematics (95%), and Life Orientation (85%).

Beyond academics, the twins’ humility, kindness, and commitment to others have stood out. Daniel quietly tutored younger students struggling with Mathematics while balancing a demanding sporting schedule, distinguishing himself as a dedicated water polo player. Rebecca, elected Head Girl, has been praised for her warmth, compassion, and leadership in the school’s cultural activities.

Their parents expressed immense pride, highlighting their grounded nature and internal drive in a press release shared with Briefly News saying:

"Never arrogant, always striving quietly to be their best," they said.

The twins’ achievements are part of a record-breaking year for Reddam House Umhlanga, which achieved a 100% matric pass rate and a 99% Bachelor’s pass rate. College Head Shelley Peringuey said the following:

"Our success comes down to two things: exceptional teachers who give generously of their time, and a school environment where students feel safe, believed in, and encouraged to grow."

Rebecca and Daniel Major embody the College’s philosophy which is academic excellence paired with leadership, integrity, and service. Their matric results are remarkable, but it is their humility, generosity, and quiet leadership that truly make their story inspiring.

Twins from Reddam House Umhlanga posed in a picture with their parents after achieving 16 distinctions in Matric 2025. Image: Supplied

